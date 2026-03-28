



Iran has mobilised over one million ground fighters in preparation for a possible conflict with the United States, according to reports from Tehran's Tasnim news agency citing military sources.





Young volunteers have surged to recruitment centres operated by the Basij paramilitary force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the regular army, signalling a wave of nationalistic fervour amid escalating tensions.





These forces stand ready for battle, with Iranian ground troops expressing determination to unleash a "historical hell" on any American invaders on Iranian soil. This mobilisation follows heightened US military deployments, including the imminent arrival of troops from the elite 82nd Airborne Division in the Middle East. Thousands of US Marines are already positioned in the region, bolstering America's forward presence.





Tehran has publicly spurned diplomatic overtures from Washington, despite US President Donald Trump's assertions that negotiations are progressing. Iranian officials have issued stark warnings of severe retaliation should American boots touch their territory, underscoring the regime's resolve to defend its sovereignty at all costs.





In a surprising revelation, Trump disclosed details of a so-called "mystery gift" from Iran during a White House Cabinet meeting. He described it as ten large boats laden with oil—initially eight, with two extra as an apparent apology—seized under Pakistani flags. Trump portrayed this as proof of Iran's sincerity, though sceptics question whether it represents genuine goodwill or a tactical ploy amid the Strait of Hormuz restrictions.





Iran has tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil shipments, blocking vessels linked to US or Israeli interests while permitting limited passage for others. This has disrupted trade and heightened fears of broader economic fallout, with energy markets already volatile.





The conflict is straining US resources significantly. Reports from The Telegraph indicate that American offensive and defensive weapons stockpiles are depleting rapidly after just 16 days of hostilities. The US and its allies have expended 11,000 munitions at a staggering cost of around $26 billion.





This depletion may compel the US military to resort to older "dumb bombs"—less precise ordnance typically reserved for budget-constrained operations. Such a shift could reduce operational effectiveness and increase collateral risks, exposing vulnerabilities in America's sustained warfighting capacity.





Indirect talks persist via Pakistan's senior diplomat, though both sides have dismissed each other's proposals. Trump's public optimism contrasts with Tehran's hardline stance, leaving the path to de-escalation uncertain as military posturing intensifies.





The Basij's role looms large in Iran's strategy, drawing on its vast network of volunteers—estimated at millions—to supplement regular forces. This grassroots mobilisation echoes tactics from past conflicts, blending ideological zeal with asymmetric warfare capabilities.





US movements, including the 82nd Airborne's deployment, suggest preparations for potential ground operations, though officials insist they remain defensive. The Marines' regional footprint provides rapid reaction options, yet Iran's terrain and militia depth pose formidable challenges to any invasion.





Economically, the oil boat gesture—if authentic—highlights Iran's leverage over energy flows, even as it restricts the Strait. Global markets watch anxiously, with Brent crude prices spiking amid fears of prolonged disruption.





Weaponry strain reveals deeper issues in US logistics. Precision-guided munitions, depleted by intensive strikes, underscore the high cost of modern warfare. Reliance on "dumb bombs" could prolong conflicts and invite criticism over accuracy and civilian impacts.





Iran's rhetoric of creating "hell" for invaders taps into historical narratives of resistance, galvanising domestic support. Yet sustaining a million-strong mobilisation strains resources, potentially exacerbating internal pressures.





Trump's oil boat anecdote, while spun positively, may fuel perceptions of US opportunism, complicating diplomatic trust. As hostilities enter their third week, the risk of miscalculation grows, with both sides locked in a dangerous escalation spiral.





Agencies







