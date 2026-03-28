



The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), operating under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has marked a pivotal advancement in India's national security training ecosystem, announced PIB.





In partnership with the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), NeGD successfully executed a five-day Advanced Anti-Drone Training Program tailored exclusively for officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).





This initiative, launched as part of the broader Digital India Capacity Building Programme, represents the inaugural effort of its kind. It delivers intensive, technology-centric instruction specifically for personnel tasked with safeguarding critical infrastructure and contributing to national security. Held at DIAT's state-of-the-art facilities, the programme underscores the government's resolve to integrate cutting-edge digital tools into frontline defence operations.





The training commenced with an inauguration led by Dr B H V S Narayana Murthy, Vice Chancellor of DIAT. In his address, Dr Murthy emphasised the escalating necessity of robust counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) capabilities. He noted that hostile drones pose an evolving threat to strategic assets, including airports, industrial complexes, and vital government installations, where CISF plays a central role.





Domain experts from DIAT and DRDO spearheaded the curriculum, focusing on practical, hands-on sessions. Participants gained proficiency in the full spectrum of counter-drone operations: detection through advanced radar and RF sensors, precise tracking via integrated surveillance networks, threat assessment using AI-driven analytics, and effective neutralisation protocols.





A core highlight involved mastery of jamming techniques, encompassing both directional and omnidirectional methods. Officers practised deploying high-power jammers to disrupt drone command links, spoof GPS signals, and induce controlled failures, all within simulated high-threat environments that mirrored real-world incursions.





The program also delved into camera-based detection systems, equipping trainees with skills in electro-optical and infrared imaging for visual identification. These modules addressed challenges such as low-altitude, swarm-based drone attacks, which have proliferated in modern conflict zones from Ukraine to the Middle East.





Advanced 3D drone trajectory analysis formed another critical component. Using DIAT's simulation infrastructure, CISF officers analysed flight paths, predicted intercept points, and simulated kinetic and non-kinetic interdiction strategies, enhancing their ability to respond dynamically to unauthorised aerial intrusions.





Practical UAS neutralisation exercises provided the capstone experience. Trainees engaged in live-fire drills and soft-kill scenarios, operating kinetic interceptors, net-based capture systems, and directed-energy prototypes developed under DRDO auspices. These sessions fostered operational realism, bridging theoretical knowledge with battlefield readiness.





NeGD's Capacity Building project under Digital India served as the foundational framework. It aims to empower security forces with expertise in counter-drone technologies, streamlined threat response frameworks, and real-time decision-making under duress. This aligns with India's push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, reducing reliance on foreign systems.





DRDO extended substantial support, contributing expertise in indigenous anti-drone solutions like the D4 system and laser-based countermeasures. DIAT complemented this with its specialised laboratories, virtual reality simulators, and a faculty of seasoned aerospace engineers, ensuring a holistic learning milieu.





The program's success signals a milestone in capacity augmentation for India's security apparatus. CISF officers, responsible for protecting over 300 critical sites including major airports and nuclear facilities, now possess enhanced tools to counter asymmetric threats posed by commercial-off-the-shelf drones modified for malice.





This collaboration exemplifies NeGD's dedication to fortifying technological preparedness among frontline forces. By embedding advanced digital competencies, it addresses vulnerabilities exposed in recent incidents, such as the 2023 Delhi drone sightings and cross-border incursions along sensitive frontiers.





Looking ahead, NeGD pledges ongoing partnerships with national security entities and premier institutions like DIAT and DRDO. Future iterations may incorporate emerging domains such as AI-swarm defence, quantum-secured communications, and integration with India's growing UAV fleet under the Nagastra and ALFA-S programs.





In an era where drones democratise aerial threats, such targeted training programs are indispensable. They not only elevate operational efficacy but also reinforce India's strategic posture in a volatile geopolitical neighbourhood, ensuring the resilience of its critical infrastructure against sophisticated non-state actors and adversarial proxies.





PIB







