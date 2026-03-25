



The United States Air Force has recently unveiled a significant evolution of its premier air dominance fighter, the F-22 Raptor, following the sighting of highly modified airframes over the Mojave Desert.





Drawing on over a decade of experience covering national security and defence technology, award-winning journalist Stephen Silver details the emergence of the “Raptor 2.0.” Aviation photographer Jarod Hamilton documented the aircraft equipped with stealthy underwing fuel tanks and sensor pods, flying alongside a KC-135 tanker.





These aircraft, now being referred to by Lockheed Martin as "Raptor 2.0," represent a substantial technological leap designed to maintain American aerial supremacy against emerging threats from near-peer adversaries.





The new striking underwing stores represent years of secretive work by the US Air Force and Lockheed Martin. The low-drag fuel tanks address the F-22's limited range, enabling operations over vast distances like the Indo-Pacific without compromising stealth. Unlike previous non-stealthy tanks, these faceted designs can remain attached during combat manoeuvres and be jettisoned if needed.





These upgrades are not merely cosmetic but are engineered to address the Raptor's primary historical limitation: its operational range. The new external tanks are designed with low-drag characteristics, allowing the aircraft to maintain its high-speed performance and extreme manoeuvrability without the immediate need to jettison the stores before engaging in combat.





This capability ensures that the F-22 can travel further into contested airspace while remaining combat-ready the moment it arrives, a crucial requirement for operations in expansive theatres or against deeply buried targets.





Beyond the external hardware, the Raptor 2.0 package incorporates a suite of internal enhancements that bolster its survivability and lethality.





A new Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system has been integrated to allow for the passive detection of enemy aircraft, alongside significant improvements to the onboard radar and electronic warfare systems.





These advancements are intended to ensure the F-22 remains unmatched, even as fifth-generation challengers from other nations continue to enter service.





The timing of these revelations coincides with the Raptor's pivotal role in ongoing military operations within the Middle East. Under the banner of Operation Epic Fury, the F-22 has been deployed as the "tip of the spear" to dismantle integrated air defence networks.





Reports indicate that a squadron of these advanced jets was moved through British bases to Israel shortly before the commencement of the campaign, signalling a heightened level of readiness and a commitment to offensive operations against high-value targets.





In the opening phases of the current conflict, the F-22 worked in tandem with B-2 Spirit bombers and F-35 Lightning IIs to neutralise over a thousand strategic points. Its role was specifically focused on "decapitating" air defences, using its superior stealth and sensor fusion to clear the path for subsequent waves of strike aircraft. This real-world application of the Raptor's capabilities underscores why the Air Force continues to invest heavily in a platform that was originally designed decades ago.





Despite the ambitious schedule for these upgrades, the integration of the new stealth tanks has faced slight delays due to technical discrepancies identified during the engineering and manufacturing development phase.





While the Air Force initially intended for these assets to be available to operational squadrons this month, the timeline has shifted slightly to ensure the fixes are fully flight-certified. Nevertheless, the recent sightings in California suggest that the testing programme is back on track and moving toward full-scale implementation.





The F-22 remains a unique asset in the American arsenal, combining supercruise, extreme agility, and a radar cross-section that makes it nearly invisible to conventional detection.





As the Raptor 2.0 enters its next phase of service, it serves as a bridge to the future of air dominance, proving that even the world’s most capable fighter must continue to evolve to stay ahead of the curve.





The combination of increased range and enhanced digital awareness ensures the Raptor will remain the primary arbiter of the skies for years to come.





Agencies







