



The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has unleashed its most extensive offensive to date against Pakistani security forces, launching 37 synchronised attacks across nine districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reported Republic World.





Dubbed Operation Al Khandaq, this surge in violence marks a sharp escalation in the group's insurgency, catching authorities off guard amid rising tensions along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.





The assaults targeted a swathe of volatile tribal districts, including Khyber, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu. These areas, long plagued by militancy, serve as TTP strongholds, providing fertile ground for guerrilla tactics and ambushes.





Casualties from the onslaught are grim: at least 11 Pakistani personnel have been killed, with seven of them policemen. Several others sustained injuries, overwhelming local medical facilities. TTP fighters employed a mix of roadside bombs, sniper fire, and hit-and-run raids, exploiting rugged terrain to evade immediate retaliation.





TTP leadership has framed these strikes as direct retribution for Pakistan's recent cross-border actions in Afghanistan, where airstrikes allegedly killed Afghan civilians. Sources indicate the group's emir issued explicit orders for large-scale operations, signalling a doctrinal shift towards intensified confrontation.





Operation Al Khandaq draws its name from the historic Battle of the Trench in early Islamic history, a reference laden with symbolism for jihadist groups. Analysts suggest this branding underscores TTP's intent to portray the conflict as a defensive jihad against perceived Pakistani aggression.





Pakistan's military has mobilised reinforcements to the affected districts, vowing a robust counter-offensive. Checkpoints have been reinforced, and helicopter gunships are conducting surveillance patrols. However, the sheer scale of the attacks—spanning hundreds of kilometres—strains overstretched resources.





This flare-up occurs against a backdrop of deteriorating Pak-Afghan relations. Since the Taliban's 2021 takeover in Kabul, TTP has regrouped, allegedly with sanctuary in Afghanistan. Islamabad accuses Kabul of harbouring militants, while TTP exploits border porosity for recruitment and logistics.





Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, once the epicentre of Pakistan's war on terror, has seen militancy resurge despite billions spent on counter-insurgency. Local tribes, weary of endless violence, face coercion from TTP to provide support or face reprisals.





The human cost extends beyond security forces. Civilian areas near attack sites report disruptions, with schools shuttered and markets deserted. Displaced families from previous operations now brace for renewed upheaval.





Internationally, the strikes draw muted concern. India, watchful of regional instability, monitors how this impacts Pakistan's western front and potential spillover into its own security calculus. Beijing, with stakes in CPEC projects through KP, urges stability.





TTP's propaganda channels are ablaze with claims of victory, releasing videos of ambushed convoys and captured weapons. This media blitz aims to boost morale among fighters and intimidate the Pakistani state.





Pakistan's interior ministry has condemned the attacks as "cowardly terrorism," promising no mercy. Yet, underlying grievances—such as military operations displacing communities—fuel TTP's narrative, complicating a purely kinetic response.





As night falls, sporadic gunfire echoes in Bannu and North Waziristan, hinting at ongoing clashes. The death toll may climb as reports filter in from remote outposts.





For Pakistan's armed forces, already juggling eastern threats, this western onslaught tests resolve. A prolonged Operation Al Khandaq could drain resources, erode public confidence, and embolden other militants.





Afghanistan's Taliban government, facing its own pressures, has yet to comment officially. Any tacit support for TTP risks further isolating Kabul diplomatically.





In the broader geo-strategic chessboard, these events underscore South Asia's fragility. Stabilising KP demands not just firepower, but addressing root causes like governance voids and cross-border safe havens.





