



Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, S Paul Kapur, has arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit spanning 1 to 3 March 2026, underscoring the United States' steadfast commitment to bolstering its strategic partnership with India.





The US Embassy in India welcomed Kapur via a post on X, expressing anticipation for productive engagements with Indian counterparts to advance bilateral ties. This visit arrives at a pivotal moment, building on the diplomatic momentum generated under US President Donald Trump's vision for a robust US-India alliance.





Kapur's itinerary includes high-level meetings with senior Indian officials, focusing on regional security dynamics and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific. Discussions are poised to emphasise enhanced cooperation in countering maritime threats, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region, where China's assertive naval posturing has heightened concerns.





The talks will likely address strategic alignment to ensure freedom of navigation and deter aggression, reflecting both nations' mutual interests in maintaining a rules-based order.





This outreach follows closely on the heels of US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor's meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on 29 February 2026. Gor and Patel explored avenues to deepen US-Gujarat collaboration in trade, technology, and manufacturing, highlighting Gujarat's emergence as a hub for advanced industries. Gor praised the state's warm hospitality and the 'incredible potential' for partnership, signalling Washington's intent to leverage India's federal structure for sub-national economic diplomacy.





A key highlight of Gor's remarks was India's accelerating role in the global semiconductor supply chain. At the inauguration of Micron's new facility in Gujarat, he lauded India's transition into a manufacturing powerhouse, with 10 semiconductor projects valued at $19 billion currently underway nationwide.





This development, Gor noted, exemplifies Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership in securing India's technological future and fostering synergies with global partners like the United States.





The semiconductor push aligns seamlessly with broader US-India defence technology initiatives, such as the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET). These efforts have already yielded collaborations in quantum computing, AI-driven defence systems, and next-generation semiconductors critical for military hardware like missile guidance and UAVs. Kapur's visit could accelerate joint ventures in these domains, especially as India ramps up indigenous production under 'Make in India' to reduce reliance on vulnerable supply chains.





Geopolitically, the timing of Kapur's trip is telling amid escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and Pakistan's proxy activities in the region. The US seeks to reinforce India's deterrence posture through intelligence sharing, advanced weaponry co-production, and quadrilateral frameworks like the Quad. Recent milestones, including GE F414 engine deals for Tejas Mk2 fighters and MQ-9B drone acquisitions, exemplify this convergence of interests.





Bilateral trade has surged, with two-way commerce exceeding $190 billion in 2025, driven by defence exports, energy security, and critical minerals. Kapur's deliberations may touch on expanding these ties, including US investments in India's defence corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where firms like Lockheed Martin and Boeing are deepening footprints. Such partnerships not only enhance India's self-reliance but also counterbalance China's dominance in dual-use technologies.





Gujarat's semiconductor ecosystem, bolstered by Micron's $2.75 billion investment, positions India as a vital node in the US-led 'friendshoring' strategy against Chinese monopolies. Gor's endorsement underscores how state-level initiatives complement national defence goals, with potential spill-overs into aerospace manufacturing for platforms like the C-295 aircraft.





Looking ahead, Kapur's engagements could pave the way for elevated defence dialogues, including co-development of hypersonic technologies and space-based surveillance—areas where DRDO and US entities like DARPA have shown promise.





This visit reaffirms the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership as a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific stability, with implications for countering authoritarian expansionism.





As Kapur concludes his trip on 3 March, outcomes from these talks will likely be announced via joint statements, offering fresh impetus to collaborative endeavours in security, semiconductors, and beyond. India's strategic autonomy, paired with US technological prowess, promises a formidable alliance shaping the 21st-century geopolitical landscape.





ANI







