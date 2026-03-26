



Japan harbours growing doubts about the UK's commitment to the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), a trilateral effort with Italy to develop next-generation fighters by 2035 and challenge US dominance, amid stalled design contracts due to UK budgetary foot-dragging and a postponed £28bn defence investment plan.





Tokyo prioritises a mid-2030s timeline for the jet, contrasting London and Rome's focus on a flexible "system of systems" with drones, fuelling frustration despite UK PM Keir Starmer's reassurances to Japan's Sanae Takaichi.





While BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries continue work on national funds at risk of depletion, Japan eyes export deals like with Canada to ease UK burdens but resists new development partners such as Saudi Arabia. Officials from all sides insist momentum persists, with contract negotiations nearing completion.





This ambitious initiative seeks to counterbalance American supremacy in military aviation technology, uniting the defence industries of Japan, the UK, and Italy.





Crucial design and development efforts have ground to a halt, however, due to protracted delays in Britain's defence investment blueprint, stalling a key contract with Edgewing—the commercial consortium formed by the nations' premier defence firms.





One insider described the impasse as "a terrible situation," pinning the blame squarely on UK budgetary hesitancy.





A second source revealed palpable "growing frustration" emanating from Tokyo.





Beyond fiscal hurdles, divergences in strategic vision plague the partners: Japan prioritises a mid-2030s operational fighter, while London and Rome emphasise a sophisticated "system of systems"—a manned jet synergising with drone swarms—on a more flexible timeline.





This mismatch might entice the UK to decelerate the schedule for short-term affordability, one observer cautioned.





Tensions escalate amid global instability, including the Middle East conflict and a volatile US under President Trump, who has pressed NATO allies to bolster their own defences.





UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer sought to assuage Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi's concerns during a recent Japan visit, affirming Britain's dedication—yet without committed funds, his words rang hollow.





GCAP aspires to supplant ageing fleets across the three nations, curtailing dependence on US F-35s that dominate NATO skies.





Britain's 10-year defence plan, slated for autumn 2025 release, has faced repeated postponements amid a £28 billion decadal funding shortfall, officials note.





Italy recently pegged its design-phase contribution at €18.6 billion—threefold prior estimates—and sanctioned an €8.8 billion instalment last month.





Japan's ministerial disquiet over UK delays and GCAP's funding safeguards has intensified.





Industry heavyweights BAE Systems, Leonardo, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries persist with engineering under domestic budgets, but UK funds could evaporate imminently, sources warn.





In response, Tokyo now entertains export deals to ease UK's burden, eyeing Canada as a prime prospect.





Japan remains wary of fresh development partners, rebuffing last year's UK-Italy overture for Saudi involvement—though Riyadh lingers in discussions for a lesser role.





UK Defence Secretary John Healey has vowed to sustain GCAP's impetus, informing MPs of frantic work on the investment plan, sans a firm publication date.





A Ministry of Defence spokesperson highlighted trilateral strides, such as the Reading headquarters and Edgewing's launch, prioritising swift contract inking.





Japan's Defence Ministry insists Edgewing talks near completion, foreseeing no delays, and welcomes export interest if it bolsters the program alongside UK and Italian input.





Edgewing affirms the project adheres to timetable, with engineering advancing apace and operations scaling per plan.





Agencies







