



VTOL Aviation India Private Limited, based in Navi Mumbai, has pioneered the AARAV_ENX6S series drone, a fully indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle designed for both civil and defence applications.





This advanced surveillance UAV combines vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities with fixed-wing efficiency, enabling operations in confined spaces as small as a 10×10 metre area.





The drone operates autonomously, delivering day-and-night surveillance at altitudes up to 6 km above mean sea level (AMSL), with robust performance in temperatures ranging from –20°C to 55°C and up to 95% relative humidity.





Key specifications include a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 7 kg, which varies with payload, and an all-electric powerplant for sustainable and quiet operation.





It achieves endurance exceeding 120 minutes at 4.5 km AMSL, with cruise speeds up to 90 km/h and the ability to withstand wind gusts of 20 knots.





Take-off is feasible from 0 to 4500 m AMSL, while cruising occurs at a minimum of 1000 m above ground level (AGL), making it versatile for high-altitude missions. A standout feature is its low noise signature, below 40 dB at 300 metres, ideal for stealthy intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks.





Developed under the Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured (IDDM) category as part of India's Make in India initiative, the AARAV_ENX6S underscores private sector innovation in defence technology.





The series includes civil variants tailored for applications like aerial mapping and GIS surveying, with models such as the AARAV_ENX6MC holding DGCA Type Certification—the first for a small-weight-class fixed-wing VTOL UAS in India.





Defence models, building on predecessors like the AARAV_ENX6D inducted by the Indian Army, feature modular airframes of glass and carbon fibre composites for durability in harsh terrains.





These drones support swappable payloads, including EO/IR cameras with 20x optical and thermal zoom offering 360° field of regard, enhancing precision targeting and monitoring.





The five-rotor configuration in related ENX6D variants ensures exceptional stability and manoeuvrability, with VTOL suiting operations in space-constrained environments.





Compact dimensions—approximately 1.5 m length, 2.4 m wingspan, and 0.424 m height—allow backpack portability, while dual battery chargers minimise downtime.





Cruise speeds reach 16 m/s (about 57 km/h), with maxima of 25 m/s, covering operational radii up to 20 km and service ceilings of 6,000 m AMSL.





For civil uses, the platform excels in precision mapping, covering 4.5 to 10 square km per flight with 24 or 42 MP sensors and autonomous waypoint navigation.





In defence contexts, it bolsters tactical missions, from border surveillance to threat detection, aligning with India's self-reliance in UAV technology amid growing geopolitical demands.





VTOL Aviation's contributions, including Army inductions, highlight Navi Mumbai's emergence as a hub for aerospace innovation, reducing import dependency.





Future iterations may integrate advanced AI for swarm operations or GPS-denied navigation, complementing broader Indian advancements like IIT Bombay's bearing-only VTOL tech.





This development positions the AARAV_ENX6S as a game-changer, fostering indigenous manufacturing and export potential in the global drone market.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







