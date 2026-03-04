



The US State Department has issued a mandatory departure order for non-emergency personnel and their families stationed at the American consulates in Lahore and Karachi.





This decision follows a significant escalation in regional instability, with officials citing acute safety risks that have made the continued presence of non-essential staff untenable.





While the consulates are being drawn down, the United States Embassy in the capital, Islamabad, currently remains at its standard operational status without any change to its diplomatic staffing levels.





The primary catalyst for this emergency evacuation is the recent outbreak of hostilities between the United States and Iran, which commenced on 28 February.





According to official statements from the US diplomatic mission in Pakistan, there is a persistent and credible threat of drone and missile strikes originating from Iran.





This military tension has been compounded by severe disruptions to commercial aviation across the region, making standard travel and logistical support increasingly difficult for foreign nationals.





Beyond the direct military threat from abroad, the State Department highlighted an elevated risk of domestic terrorist violence and civil unrest within Pakistan.





The security environment has deteriorated rapidly following the death of Iran’s supreme leader, an event that triggered widespread and violent demonstrations across several Pakistani cities. These protests have frequently targeted Western interests, creating a volatile atmosphere for American diplomatic staff and their dependents.





The human cost of the recent unrest has been substantial, with at least 22 fatalities and over 120 injuries reported during clashes between protesters and security forces. In Karachi, the situation reached a breaking point earlier this week when a crowd successfully breached the perimeter of the heavily fortified US consulate.





The ensuing violence resulted in the deaths of ten individuals and left approximately 50 others wounded, demonstrating the immediate physical danger facing those at the mission.





In response to the breach in Karachi, security forces have been seen utilising tear gas and other crowd-control measures to disperse demonstrators. Many of those taking to the streets are Shiite Muslims who have been voicing their grievances through organised protests and slogans directed at US policy.





The combination of targeted diplomatic attacks and the broader threat of aerial bombardment has forced the State Department to prioritise the physical safety of its employees over routine administrative operations.





