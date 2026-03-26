



Washington’s latest remarks on defence cooperation with India underscore a pivotal moment in the evolving strategic partnership between the two nations. US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby emphasised that the United States sees significant potential for co-production and co-development of military equipment with India.





His comments come as both countries edge closer to finalising a landmark deal for the joint manufacturing of F414 fighter jet engines in India, which will power the TEJAS MK-2 and the first iteration of the advanced medium combat aircraft.





Colby, who oversees policy matters in the Department of War, made these observations during an event in New Delhi. He is scheduled to meet Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh tomorrow for the Defence Policy Group meeting, a forum designed to accelerate momentum in bilateral defence ties.





He described the coming decade as critical for the major defence partnership, citing the Defence Framework as a foundation for industrial, scientific, and technological collaboration aimed at enhancing readiness and jointly producing advanced capabilities.





The Under Secretary acknowledged India’s ambition to expand its indigenous defence industry, noting that a strong domestic base enhances sovereignty and resilience.





He stressed that the United States supports this objective, signalling a willingness to align American defence sales with India’s push for self-reliance. This balance between expanding US exports and bolstering India’s domestic industry reflects a pragmatic approach to partnership.





Colby’s remarks also highlighted the broader strategic purpose of cooperation: strengthening the ability of both nations to contribute to a stable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region.





He argued that persistence and creativity will be required to overcome regulatory barriers, bureaucratic inertia, and differences in procurement systems. These challenges, he said, are real but not insurmountable, and both sides must work to resolve them.





The timing of these statements is significant. With India and the US already engaged in advanced negotiations on jet engine co-production, Colby’s emphasis on industrial collaboration suggests that Washington is prepared to deepen its commitment beyond mere sales.





This reflects a shift towards long-term strategic integration, where joint development and manufacturing become central to the partnership.





The Defence Framework, finalised after talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth last October, provides the structural basis for this cooperation. It envisions leveraging industrial and technological synergies to enhance operational readiness and resilience. Colby’s comments reaffirm that this framework is not merely aspirational but is being actively operationalised.





The implications of such collaboration are far-reaching. For India, co-production of advanced jet engines represents a leap in technological capability and a step towards reducing dependence on external suppliers.





For the US, it ensures a reliable partner in Asia capable of contributing to regional stability and counterbalancing other powers. The partnership thus serves both national interests while reinforcing shared strategic objectives.





Colby’s emphasis on overcoming bureaucratic and regulatory hurdles is particularly relevant. Defence cooperation between India and the US has often been slowed by differences in procurement systems and policy frameworks. His remarks suggest a recognition that these obstacles must be addressed if the partnership is to achieve its full potential.





In essence, the Under Secretary’s statements reflect a convergence of strategic intent and industrial ambition. The US seeks to expand its defence footprint in India, while India aims to strengthen its domestic industry. Together, these objectives create a pathway for deeper collaboration, one that could redefine the contours of defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







