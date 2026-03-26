



HFCL Limited has taken a decisive step in reshaping its defence business by consolidating its diverse capabilities into a unified platform under HFCL Advanced Systems Private Limited (HASPL).





This move is designed to create a scalable, technology-led entity that can compete in both domestic and international markets, with a confirmed export order book of ₹1,570 crore providing immediate visibility and credibility.





The consolidation brings together Aerostructures, aeronautics, radar systems, and advanced thermal weapon sight solutions, positioning HFCL as a multi-domain player in India’s evolving defence ecosystem.





The restructuring involves HASPL acquiring Spiral EHL Engineering Limited, which itself will absorb the Aerostructure and aeronautics business of Defsys Solutions. Spiral will be renamed under the HFCL brand, strengthening the group’s identity in defence manufacturing.





In parallel, HASPL will take over HFCL’s majority stake in Raddef Private Limited, a radar technology company, and integrate HFCL’s existing thermal weapon sight business. This creates a vertically integrated platform spanning design, prototyping, precision manufacturing, and system integration, with HFCL retaining majority equity control.





The strategic timing of this consolidation reflects India’s defence procurement transformation. With the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative driving indigenisation and a growing share of the ₹6.2 lakh crore defence budget earmarked for domestic procurement, the opportunity for private sector players is significant but time-sensitive.





HFCL’s track record in building mission-critical telecom networks in challenging terrains, combined with disciplined capital allocation and execution capability, provides a strong foundation for this expansion.





The confirmed order book stands at ₹1,680 crore, comprising ₹1,570 crore in export orders and ₹110 crore in domestic contracts. This balance underscores HFCL’s dual focus: leveraging India’s credibility in global aerospace supply chains while strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.





The Aerostructure and aeronautics business, with certified facilities in Gurgaon and Bengaluru, will operate in a domain characterised by long qualification cycles and high entry barriers, ensuring sustained competitive advantage.





Radar and surveillance systems, developed through Raddef, add a critical indigenous capability to India’s defence ecosystem. These include ground surveillance, coastal and maritime monitoring, drone detection, foliage penetration radars, and RF jamming technologies.





Such systems address priority intelligence and security needs, making indigenous radar capability a strategic national asset. Meanwhile, the thermal weapon sight business contributes advanced electro-optical and infrared targeting solutions, essential for infantry, armoured, and special forces operations. Integrating these capabilities within HASPL creates opportunities for multi-sensor system integration, enhancing operational effectiveness.





HFCL’s broader defence portfolio already spans electronic fuses, radio communication equipment, tethered drones, and modernisation projects such as the BMP2 upgrade, where HFCL is among five shortlisted players.





The creation of HASPL therefore represents not just consolidation but expansion into higher-value domains, aligning with India’s sovereign technology ambitions. Manufacturing facilities in Gurgaon and Bangalore will anchor this growth, leveraging established defence and aerospace talent hubs.





Mahendra Nahata, HFCL’s Managing Director, emphasised that HASPL embodies the company’s most significant strategic commitment to building sovereign, technology-led defence capability.





With proven businesses, indigenous technology, and organisational capacity, HFCL aims to be a credible private sector partner in India’s indigenisation agenda while delivering long-term shareholder value.





Transactional agreements are expected to be executed by May 31, 2026, with financial closing within the calendar year, marking a swift and decisive implementation of this strategy.





Agencies







