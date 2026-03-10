



New Delhi-based Vektas Technologies has successfully demonstrated its indigenous swarm drone system to the Indian Army, marking another milestone in India’s push towards autonomous, networked unmanned capabilities for the battlefield.





The trial is understood to have focused on showcasing coordinated operations by multiple small unmanned aerial vehicles working together as a cohesive combat unit rather than as individual platforms.





The swarm, driven by artificial intelligence-enabled mission management, is designed to operate with a high degree of autonomy once launched, reducing the cognitive burden on human operators and allowing a single controller to supervise a large number of drones.





Such systems typically share data within the swarm in real time, enabling dynamic task allocation, target distribution and re-tasking based on the evolving tactical picture.





Vektas Technologies’ system is believed to be intended for roles such as surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition and precision strikes, particularly in high-risk or heavily defended environments where manned platforms would be vulnerable.





In addition, swarming architectures lend themselves to saturation attacks, where large numbers of low-cost drones can overwhelm conventional air defence systems by sheer volume and complex flight patterns.





The Indian Army has, over the last few years, consistently signalled its intent to induct swarm drones as a key force multiplier, with earlier contracts placed on Indian start-ups for offensive and reconnaissance swarms.





The successful demonstration by Vektas therefore fits into a broader modernisation drive that emphasises man–machine teaming, distributed lethality and rapid, data-driven decision-making at the tactical level.





From a technological standpoint, indigenous development of swarming capability demands advances in secure communications, robust mesh networking, onboard processing, anti-jamming resilience and reliable navigation in GPS-degraded environments.





Demonstrations such as this suggest that Indian private-sector firms are increasingly able to integrate these technologies into fieldable systems, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision in the defence domain.





Operationally, swarm drones can be configured to perform coordinated missions in support of artillery, armour and infantry formations, including battle damage assessment, route reconnaissance and time-sensitive targeting. In mountainous or urban terrain, where line-of-sight is constrained and threats are dispersed, a well-designed swarm can map, monitor and engage multiple targets simultaneously, compressing the sensor-to-shooter loop.





The Army’s interest in swarming also reflects lessons drawn from recent conflicts, where loitering munitions and small drones have had a disproportionate impact on ground operations. By working with start-ups like Vektas Technologies, the service is aiming to field agile, upgradable systems that can keep pace with rapid cycles of electronic warfare, counter-drone technologies and evolving concepts of operations.





Commercially, the successful demonstration enhances Vektas Technologies’ credibility in a highly competitive Indian unmanned systems market that includes players in both defence and civilian swarming applications.





Beyond direct military orders, the company could also explore dual-use variants for border management, critical infrastructure security and disaster response, where autonomous swarms can provide wide-area situational awareness at relatively low cost.





Going forward, further trials are likely to focus on scaling up swarm size, integrating with existing Army command-and-control networks and validating performance under realistic electronic warfare conditions.





If subsequent evaluations prove successful, Vektas’ system could join other indigenous swarms already under induction, contributing to a layered unmanned ecosystem spanning tactical, operational and strategic levels for the Indian armed forces.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







