



Washington’s latest diplomatic manoeuvring has placed Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, under the spotlight.





According to reports, the White House is weighing the possibility of engaging him not only as a potential partner but even as a future leader capable of steering Iran through the next phase of the ongoing conflict.





This marks a notable shift in tone, with President Donald Trump signalling a preference for dialogue rather than coercion.





Ghalibaf, aged 64, has long been a vocal critic of the United States and its allies, frequently responding to their actions with sharp rhetoric. Despite this, some officials in Washington view him as a figure who could eventually negotiate with the Trump administration. One insider described him as a “hot option,” though stressed that no final decisions have been made and that multiple avenues remain under consideration.





The Iranian speaker has continued to project defiance on the international stage. In recent remarks, he drew a stark line between those supporting Gaza and what he termed the “Epstein class,” accusing the latter of complicity in colonial terror and exploitation. His uncompromising stance underscores the ideological divide that complicates any potential rapprochement.





On social media, Ghalibaf declared that Iran’s struggle is for humanity, insisting there is no middle ground in the conflict. He framed the issue as a binary choice: solidarity with Gaza or alignment with forces he accuses of systemic abuse. Such statements highlight the difficulty of reconciling his rhetoric with Washington’s hopes of cultivating him as a pragmatic interlocutor.





Tensions were further inflamed when Ghalibaf dismissed President Trump’s claims of ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington. He accused the US leader of fabricating such assertions to manipulate global financial and oil markets, which have already been destabilised by the war. This rejection casts doubt on the feasibility of any immediate diplomatic breakthrough.





Meanwhile, Iran’s Consul General in Mumbai, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, urged the international community to hold accountable those responsible for initiating the conflict. He argued that history is replete with examples of powerful nations imposing destructive measures on weaker states, but insisted that Iran now stands firm in resistance. He called for adherence to the United Nations Charter and international law to prevent unilateral aggression from recurring.





The juxtaposition of Washington’s cautious overtures and Tehran’s uncompromising rhetoric illustrates the complexity of the current geopolitical landscape.





While the White House may see Ghalibaf as a potential partner, his public statements suggest a leader deeply entrenched in ideological confrontation. Whether this paradox can be reconciled remains uncertain, but the stakes are high as both sides weigh the costs of continued conflict against the potential benefits of dialogue.





ANI







