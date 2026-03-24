



Zen Technologies, the Hyderabad-based specialist in combat simulators, is undergoing a strategic repositioning to broaden its footprint in the defence sector.





Once primarily known for training systems, the company now aims to deliver advanced capabilities to the Indian military and international clients through innovative product development and strategic acquisitions, reported Janes.





This expansion encompasses a range of cutting-edge systems. Among them are remote weapon stations (RWSs), a compact micro-missile launcher, and a naval counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) solution. The firm is also enhancing its offerings with artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated shooting ranges, upgrading existing products to meet evolving operational demands.





To accelerate this diversification, Zen Technologies has pursued targeted acquisitions of specialised firms. These include Tisa Aerospace, experts in loitering munitions; Bhairav Robotics, focused on unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs); Anawave Systems, providers of naval training solutions; Vector Technics, a producer of UAV propulsion systems; and AI Turing, specialists in RWS technology.





These acquisitions enable Zen to integrate diverse technologies into a cohesive portfolio. Loitering munitions from Tisa Aerospace enhance precision strike options, while Bhairav's UGVs support ground-based autonomy. Anawave bolsters naval simulation expertise, Vector advances UAV endurance, and AI Turing strengthens remote weaponry, creating synergies for multi-domain operations.





A significant milestone came in December 2025, when Zen Technologies secured a ₹120 crore contract from the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD). This deal funds the establishment of India's inaugural combat training node (CTN) at an infantry school in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, marking a leap in modern training infrastructure.





The CTN will feature over 60 simulators, blending live-virtual-constructive (LVC) training with live firing-range solutions. It targets comprehensive skill development for infantry personnel, covering marksmanship, urban combat, counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism operations, and counter-drone responses.





This initiative aligns with India's push for indigenous defence capabilities under programmes like Atmanirbhar Bharat. By centralising advanced simulation in one node, the CTN reduces reliance on live ammunition, cuts costs, and enhances readiness against asymmetric threats prevalent in South Asia.





Zen Technologies has a proven track record with the Indian armed forces. A company spokesperson confirmed to Janes in December 2025 that it has delivered multiple training and simulation systems. Recent examples include 15 simulators for Bofors L/70 anti-aircraft guns, underscoring the firm's reliability in high-stakes defence projects.





Looking ahead, these moves position Zen Technologies as a versatile player in India's defence ecosystem. The blend of simulators, robotics, AI, and counter-UAS tech addresses gaps in modern warfare, from drone swarms to urban battlespaces. Exports to foreign militaries could further drive growth amid global demand for affordable, tech-driven solutions.





As geopolitical tensions rise in the Indo-Pacific, Zen's portfolio gains strategic relevance. Its naval C-UAS and RWS developments, for instance, counter maritime drone threats, while AI shooting ranges improve troop proficiency. This pivot from niche simulators to full-spectrum defence signals a maturing Indian private sector.





Janes







