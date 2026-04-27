



The Enforcement Directorate has exposed a sprawling foreign funding network that appears to have operated through clandestine cash withdrawals across India, reported NDTV.





The investigation, linked to “The Timothy Initiative (TTI)”, has raised serious concerns about the possible use of foreign money in Maoist-affected regions and, more controversially, for alleged religious conversions.





Acting on intelligence inputs, the ED headquarters carried out coordinated search operations across six locations in multiple states, uncovering what officials describe as a meticulously designed system to bypass India’s financial regulations.





Investigators seized 25 foreign bank debit cards, primarily linked to a US-based bank, along with ₹40 lakh in cash, digital devices, and incriminating documents. The scale of the operation has stunned agencies, with nearly ₹95 crore suspected to have been funnelled into India between November 2025 and April 2026 using this method.





A significant portion of these withdrawals has been traced to Left Wing Extremism-affected regions, particularly Bastar in Chhattisgarh, where over ₹6.5 crore was withdrawn in recent years. The pattern of withdrawals across states points to what officials describe as a “parallel cash economy” operating under the radar.





Sources within the probe have flagged deeper concerns that the withdrawn funds were allegedly used to finance activities of TTI India, an organisation not registered under FCRA norms. This has raised red flags about the legality of its operations, with investigators examining whether the funds were used to influence vulnerable populations in conflict zones, including possible religious conversion activities.





The case has quickly escalated into a political flashpoint, with BJP spokesperson Anurag Agarwal launching a sharp attack on the Congress.





He stated that the ED had exposed a major nexus of illegal conversions funded through foreign money, accusing Congress of repeatedly undermining investigative agencies to shield such activities.





The ED has also uncovered that an online billing and accounting platform, allegedly controlled from overseas, was being used to systematically record ATM withdrawals and track utilisation of funds. This suggests a highly organised and monitored operation rather than isolated financial misconduct.





Adding to the intrigue, one key accused, Micah Mark, was intercepted at Bengaluru airport against a lookout circular while allegedly bringing these foreign debit cards into India.





Officials believe he could be a crucial link between overseas handlers and ground-level operatives, making him central to unravelling the network’s full scope.





NDTV







