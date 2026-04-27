



Sigma Advanced Systems has announced a landmark seven-year manufacturing agreement with Rolls-Royce worth £300 million, equivalent to approximately ₹3,800 crore, reported ScanX.





The deal involves the supply of high-precision aerospace components through Sigma’s integrated India-UK manufacturing network, marking a significant milestone in its global aerospace expansion.





This partnership strengthens Sigma’s position as a global manufacturing platform and provides long-term revenue visibility in the aerospace sector.





The contract delivers substantial value and business stability for Sigma Advanced Systems. With a duration of seven years, the agreement underscores Rolls-Royce’s confidence in Sigma’s capabilities.





The manufacturing will be executed across Sigma’s dual-source network in India and the UK, reflecting its evolution from a location-specific supplier to a globally integrated platform.





The scope of the partnership includes supplying a wide portfolio of safety-critical, high-precision components and assemblies for Rolls-Royce’s aerospace programs.





This collaboration builds on an existing relationship and signals continued trust in Sigma’s ability to deliver at scale. The India-UK model combines cost-efficient manufacturing in India with proximity, engineering collaboration, and programme alignment in the UK.





This dual-source approach positions Sigma closer to the core of the aerospace supply chain, enabling it to take on larger and more complex work packages that demand both scale and precision.





Strategically, the agreement represents Sigma’s transition from a system player to a more integrated manufacturing partner. It enhances the company’s role in long-duration, high-value aerospace programmes and ensures multi-year revenue visibility through a robust order pipeline. The deal reinforces Sigma’s growth trajectory and its ambition to become a key player in global aerospace manufacturing.





Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Kumar Kalidindi, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at Sigma Advanced Systems, stated that the agreement reflects the company’s strategic vision.





He emphasised that the partnership validates Sigma’s investments in building a connected India-UK platform and highlights its focus on quality, reliability, and long-term collaboration.





He expressed gratitude to Rolls-Royce for placing trust in Sigma through this long-term agreement, noting that it provides an opportunity to deepen the company’s role in global aerospace programmes while scaling capabilities across both regions.





Sigma Advanced Systems, with more than three decades of manufacturing experience, operates as a globally integrated aerospace and defence company. Headquartered in India, with operations in the UK and expansion underway in the United States, Sigma is among the largest India-based manufacturers of aero-engine and Aerostructure components.





Its model combines customer proximity in Western markets with India’s cost-efficient, talent-rich base to deliver high-complexity, safety-critical components, assemblies, and systems across aerospace, defence, and emerging technologies.





Agencies







