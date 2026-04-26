



Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has announced the establishment of a major defence arms manufacturing plant by the Adani Group in Kolaras, located within his Guna parliamentary constituency.





The project, valued at ₹2,500 Crores, represents a significant investment in Madhya Pradesh’s industrial landscape and is expected to generate around 2,000 direct jobs.





Scindia made the announcement during his visit to the Shivpuri-Kolaras area, emphasising that the facility would be operational within two months.





The plant will be strategically situated near the junction of the Kota Highway and the Mumbai-Gwalior Highway, approximately 70 kilometres from Guna. Its location is intended to address the long-standing demand for industrial development in the region, which has traditionally been known for agriculture and tomato production.





The minister highlighted that the defence equipment manufactured at the facility would play a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s border security. He underlined that the project would not only contribute to national defence but also transform Kolaras into an important hub for India’s defence capabilities.





Scindia remarked that the initiative marks a turning point for Kolaras, which will now emerge as a centre of defence strength, complementing its agricultural identity.





The announcement reflects both industrial expansion and strategic intent, positioning the region as a key contributor to India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





PTI







