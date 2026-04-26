



An indigenously developed 30 kW Wide Band Gap (WBG)-based Integrated Drive System (IDS) for electric vehicle applications was launched in Chennai.





The technology has been developed by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Lucas TVS under the National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET).





The launch represents a significant advancement in strengthening indigenous capabilities in advanced power electronics. The 30-kW power class is particularly relevant for India’s fast-growing electric passenger vehicle segment, including compact cars and fleet mobility platforms.





At present, a large share of high-performance EV powertrain systems and semiconductor-based drive components are imported. The indigenous development of such integrated systems is expected to reduce import dependency, lower costs through localisation, and support scalable manufacturing aligned with national initiatives such as Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.









The technology has been successfully designed, fabricated, and validated in collaboration with Lucas TVS and is now ready for commercialisation and large-scale deployment.





Adoption of this integrated drive technology can significantly strengthen India’s EV supply chain, create opportunities for MSMEs in power electronics manufacturing, thermal systems, and control hardware, and enhance India’s global competitiveness in semiconductor-based electric mobility solutions.





Through NaMPET, innovation-driven partnerships continue to be catalysed to build globally competitive and self-reliant power electronics technologies for next-generation mobility and energy systems.





The 30 kW Integrated Drive System integrates the electric motor and inverter into a single compact, high power-density unit, replacing the conventional separated motor-drive configuration.





This design-led innovation is expected to help create strong domestic intellectual property, accelerate the start-up ecosystem, and strengthen high-value manufacturing in the EV sector. The development marks a major milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in electric mobility and strategic electronics.





PIB







