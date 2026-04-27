



Sheikh Yousuf Afridi, a senior commander of the Pakistan‑based terror group Lashkar‑e‑Taiba, has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





Security sources have described the incident as a targeted assassination, noting that the attackers fired multiple rounds at Afridi, leaving him no chance to escape. Afridi was a close associate of imprisoned LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and was considered a key operational link for the group in the region.





His role reportedly extended to planning, finance, and recruitment networks, making him a significant figure in the organisation’s structure. Investigators in Pakistan are treating the killing as a precision strike, suggesting that the attackers had detailed intelligence about his movements.





The killing adds to a growing list of high‑profile attacks on prominent terrorists in Pakistan in recent months. Last month, Amir Hamza, a founding member and senior LeT figure, was targeted outside a TV station in Lahore.





Though Hamza survived, he was injured, prompting a security clampdown in the city. Earlier, Muhammad Tahir Anwar, elder brother of Jaish‑e‑Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar, died under mysterious circumstances.





Anwar was regarded as a senior ideologue and facilitator within the outfit, with direct involvement in cross‑border operations and recruitment. In March last year, Abu Qatal, also known as Qatal Sindhi, another close aide of Hafiz Saeed, was killed by unidentified gunmen in Jhelum, Sindh. He was alleged to be the mastermind behind the 2024 Reasi attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which left nine people dead and 33 injured.





Security analysts point to a clear pattern of targeted killings since 2023, when at least seven prominent terrorists linked to Lashkar‑e‑Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were eliminated over seven months. Many of these operations took place in major cities such as Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, often in residential or semi‑urban areas.





In 2026 alone, open‑source defence and intelligence assessments suggest that at least 30 terrorists and mid‑level operatives associated with LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen, and other Pakistan‑based outfits have been targeted by unidentified gunmen. Those eliminated ranged from senior planners and financiers to facilitators and trainers, several of whom had links to past attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and the 26/11 Mumbai assault.





Analysts argue that the string of killings indicates internal fractures, rivalries among militant factions, or the involvement of rival state or non‑state actors targeting elements that Pakistan finds difficult to prosecute openly.





Some experts speculate that parts of Pakistan’s own security‑intelligence apparatus may be indirectly enabling or ignoring these eliminations, while the state maintains a formal stance of cracking down on terrorism.





The repeated targeting of LeT figures has raised questions about the long‑term stability of the group’s command structure and whether such assassinations will disrupt cross‑border attacks or drive the organisation further underground.





For Indian security agencies, the spree of killings inside Pakistan is being closely monitored as a possible indicator of shifting power dynamics among terror networks.





Officials, however, caution that the elimination of a few commanders does not necessarily reduce the risk of terror attacks, as successor networks and ideology can quickly fill the vacuum.





Agencies







