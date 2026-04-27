



The Defence Research and Development Organisation has unveiled the Vikram VT-21 Advanced Armoured Platform as a next-generation solution for the Indian Army.





Conceived to meet the evolving demands of mechanised infantry, the system is available in both tracked and wheeled variants, ensuring superior mobility across diverse terrains, including riverine and marshy areas.





This versatility directly addresses operational challenges that have long constrained the deployment of armoured vehicles in complex environments.





At the heart of the Vikram VT-21 lies a 30 mm crewless turret, integrated with the NAG MK-2 anti-tank guided missile system. This combination delivers enhanced firepower while simultaneously reducing crew exposure, thereby improving survivability in high-threat scenarios. The turret’s design reflects a modern approach to armoured warfare, balancing offensive capability with protection.





A defining feature of the platform is its amphibious hydro-jet propulsion system, which enables seamless water crossings without external support.





This innovation provides mechanised infantry with unprecedented operational flexibility, allowing rapid manoeuvres across rivers and aquatic obstacles. It represents a significant leap in capability, solving a long-standing limitation in armoured mobility.





The Vikram VT-21 has been developed with approximately 65 percent indigenous content, underscoring India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Collaboration with TATA Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge has ensured that critical components and systems are sourced domestically, strengthening the nation’s industrial base and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





Designed primarily for Infantry Combat Vehicle and Armoured Personnel Carrier roles, the Vikram VT-21 delivers high survivability through STANAG Level 4 and 5 protection.





This modular blast and ballistic protection ensures resilience against a wide spectrum of battlefield threats, safeguarding personnel in hostile environments. The integration of advanced protection with mobility and firepower makes the platform a comprehensive solution for modern combat.





The Vikram VT-21 thus represents a major boost to Indian Army capabilities in contemporary battlefield scenarios. Its rapid development, indigenous content, amphibious design, and integrated missile systems highlight India’s progress in mechanised warfare and reinforce the strategic objective of achieving self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





RW







