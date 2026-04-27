



China has sparked speculation that its fourth aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered after the release of a new video by the Chinese navy. The film, titled Into The Deep, was unveiled on Wednesday to mark the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army Navy.





It showcased the navy’s evolution from coastal defence to blue-water ambitions, with footage of deep-sea operations and advanced drills in the western Pacific.





The video also highlighted the legacy of China’s three existing carriers—Liaoning, Shandong, and Fujian—through a symbolic compass passed down between generations of naval officers.





Intriguingly, a fourth name, He Jian, appeared, which analysts believe hints at nuclear propulsion, as “He” resembles the Chinese word for “nuclear” and “Jian” means “ship.”





Although Beijing has not officially confirmed the construction of a new carrier, satellite imagery over the past two years has revealed a large vessel under construction at Dalian shipyard in Northeast China.





The ship appears comparable in size to America’s Gerald R. Ford-class carriers, which are nuclear-powered. Further speculation was fuelled by photographs taken in February showing structures resembling nuclear reactor containment vessels. If confirmed, this would mark China’s first nuclear-powered carrier, a significant leap in its naval capabilities.





China commissioned its third carrier, the Fujian, last November in a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping. Fujian is the most advanced Chinese carrier to date, equipped with electromagnetic catapults, a technology previously exclusive to the US Navy’s Gerald R. Ford.





Fujian has already demonstrated successful catapult-assisted take-offs and arrested landings with carrier-based aircraft such as the J-15T, J-35, and KongJing-600. At 80,000 tonnes displacement, it is the largest of China’s carriers, though still conventionally powered.





China’s carrier program began relatively late compared to other major navies, especially India's program. Liaoning, a refitted Soviet-era vessel, entered service in 2012, followed by the indigenously built Shandong in 2019.





Fujian’s commissioning marked a major milestone, but the possibility of a nuclear-powered He Jian would represent a strategic breakthrough, enabling longer deployments and greater operational reach. Analysts argue that with tensions rising with the United States, China is likely to expand its carrier fleet to secure influence across global maritime routes.





The operationalisation of Fujian also raises concerns for India, as China may extend carrier deployments into the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. China already maintains a presence in the region through bases in Djibouti, Pakistan’s Gwadar, and Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port.





With a fleet of 234 warships, China now surpasses the US Navy’s 219 in numbers, though the US retains dominance with 11 nuclear-powered carriers. India, operating two carriers—INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya—is also expanding its naval strength to maintain its strategic edge in the Indian Ocean.





PTI







