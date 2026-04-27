



India is preparing to establish seven space laboratories across universities and colleges, marking a significant step in nurturing the next generation of rocket scientists, satellite engineers, and mission designers, according to a report by India Today.





The initiative was reviewed by Union Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh, who emphasised that hands-on exposure to satellite systems, rocketry, and mission design will soon become a reality on campuses.





This move comes at a time when India’s private space sector has crossed $600 million in investment and now boasts more than 400 start-ups.





The sector has expanded rapidly since being opened to non-government players, with firms building everything from launch vehicles and satellites to ground stations and data services. India’s space partnerships now span 45 countries, including recent agreements with Singapore and the UAE.





The laboratories are designed to address a critical talent gap. As India’s private space ecosystem grows, demand for skilled engineers in launch vehicles, satellite manufacturing, and ground infrastructure has surged.





Until now, students aspiring to build rockets or design payloads had limited practical avenues. The seven pilot labs will provide real-world exposure to mission design, covering the engineering process of planning a satellite’s purpose, orbit, and lifespan.





The growth of India’s private space sector has been remarkable. Start-ups have risen from single digits in 2019 to over 400 by early 2026. To support this expansion, a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund has been operationalised with SIDBI to back growth-stage start-ups.





Additionally, a ₹500 crore Technology Adoption Fund is helping early-stage innovations transition into commercial products, while a seed scheme offers grants of up to ₹1 crore for ideation and prototypes.





IN-SPACe, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, has already cleared 129 authorisations out of more than 1,000 applications. Around 900 professionals have been certified through 17 specialised training programmes covering satellite manufacturing, launch systems, and space cybersecurity.





These efforts underline the scale of India’s ambition to build a robust and skilled workforce for its expanding space industry.





The establishment of campus-based space laboratories signals the arrival of a new era in Indian space education, ensuring that students gain the practical skills required to contribute to the country’s rapidly evolving space ecosystem.





India Today







