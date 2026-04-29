



China has reportedly acquired up to 48 Ka‑52M “Alligator” attack helicopters from Russia, with indications that these aircraft are intended for deployment aboard its new universal landing ships, according to a report here





While no official confirmation has been issued by Beijing or Moscow, leaked Russian defence export documents and earlier reports of Ka‑52K naval variants being ordered suggest a structured procurement programme is underway.





The Ka‑52M is the latest modernised version of Russia’s Ka‑52 attack helicopter, incorporating upgraded avionics, an active phased array radar, enhanced night‑time detection ranges, and integration with drones for battlefield coordination.





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It features improved anti‑icing systems, strengthened landing gear, and a more powerful computer suite, all designed to expand combat effectiveness in all weather conditions. The helicopter’s combat radius has been increased, and its situational awareness capabilities have been significantly enhanced.





Reports indicate that leaked internal planning papers from Russia’s Arsenyev Aviation Company “Progress” reference export documentation for 48 Ka‑52M helicopters, coded to customer “156,” widely believed to be China.





These documents include procurement orders for components such as pyrotechnic igniters, matching the configuration of 48 helicopters, and contractual references dated between 2022 and 2024. This points to a structured export programme rather than exploratory talks.





China’s interest in the Ka‑52 family is not new. In 2021, reports surfaced of a contract for 36 Ka‑52K Katran ship‑borne helicopters, a variant with folding rotors and wings, adapted for naval operations.





The Ka‑52K differs from the land‑based version by having four hardpoints instead of six, optimised for carrier and amphibious assault ship deployment. If confirmed, China would be the sole operator of production Ka‑52K models, as the Russian military has not ordered them.





The potential acquisition of Ka‑52M helicopters by China raises questions about Russia’s production capacity. As of 2023, Russia’s annual output was around 15 helicopters, and its fleet of Ka‑52/Ka‑52M aircraft was heavily engaged in combat operations in Ukraine.





Delivering 48 units to China between 2025 and 2027 would require either a significant ramp‑up in production or diversion of aircraft from Russian service.





Strategically, the deployment of Ka‑52M helicopters aboard China’s new universal landing ships would enhance its amphibious assault capabilities, providing long‑range strike options against both land and maritime targets.





The helicopters’ ability to carry anti‑ship weapons expands their role beyond traditional attack missions, making them a versatile addition to China’s naval aviation.





This development, if verified, underscores deepening Russia‑China defence cooperation under sanctions pressure and could reshape the Indo‑Pacific balance of airpower.





Chinese Media







