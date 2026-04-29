



NITI Aayog has unveiled a comprehensive two-phased roadmap for India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), designed to propel the nation toward its ambitious target of becoming a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047.





The report, titled DPI@2047: The Roadmap to Prosperity, was prepared by the NITI Frontier Tech Hub and sets out a vision that shifts the focus from basic digital identity and payments to mass livelihood empowerment and sustained innovation. It also aims to raise per capita income to $18,000, ensuring inclusive growth and removing structural bottlenecks for lower and middle-income groups.





The strategy builds upon the foundational achievements of DPI 1.0, which provided digital identity to over a billion people and enabled seamless transactions through UPI and interoperable banking platforms.





DPI 2.0, spanning 2025 to 2035, will focus on building a broad base of capable citizens, laying the groundwork for DPI 3.0, which runs from 2035 to 2047. The latter phase is intended to drive prosperity through grassroots innovation and high-value local economic growth, creating a society where innovation is democratised and productivity-driven.





MeitY Secretary S Krishnan emphasised that India’s aspiration of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires new approaches that deliver growth at scale and speed while ensuring inclusion. He highlighted the success of Aadhaar, UPI, and interoperable digital platforms as proof of the power of open, shared digital building blocks.





The report identifies eight sectoral transformations to drive mass inclusion, including empowering small and medium enterprises with digital intelligence and low-cost job fulfilment systems, and raising incomes for smallholder farmers through digital advisory services and market linkages. These measures aim to address poverty, unemployment, and food security by integrating local trades into global value chains.





The roadmap also focuses on strengthening human capabilities by ensuring equitable access to learner-centric education in local languages and expanding universal health coverage.





It recommends bolstering the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission to protect families from financial instability during health crises. Systemic enablers such as decentralised energy markets and democratised credit access are also proposed, allowing households to generate renewable power and access microcredits with minimal paperwork.





Krishnan stressed that success will require coordinated execution across government, industry, academia, and civil society, supported by robust institutional frameworks prioritising trust, security, privacy, and interoperability. He noted that India’s DPI approach provides a proven foundation for inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth as the country marches toward the centenary of independence in 2047.





ANI







