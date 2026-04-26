



Shots were fired during a White House press dinner, causing immediate chaos as Donald Trump was swiftly rushed to safety by the Secret Service.





The incident unfolded when a heavily armed suspect managed to breach security and charged toward the venue, prompting a rapid response from protective personnel. Authorities confirmed that the attacker was subdued and arrested at the scene, with investigations now underway to determine the full circumstances behind the breach.





Trump later described the suspect as a possible “lone wolf”, though officials emphasised that inquiries remain ongoing to establish motive and potential connections. The swift intervention of the Secret Service ensured the safety of attendees, though the sudden eruption of gunfire triggered panic among those present.





At least one security officer sustained injuries during the confrontation but survived thanks to protective gear. The officer’s condition has been reported as stable, underscoring the effectiveness of the defensive measures in place. Emergency protocols were activated immediately, and the venue was secured as law enforcement carried out clearance operations.





The incident has raised serious questions about how the attacker was able to penetrate security at such a high-profile event. Authorities are now conducting a detailed review of the breach, while Trump has urged vigilance and a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and prevent future threats.





Agencies







