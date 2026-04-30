



Surveillance technology firm Magellanic Cloud has announced a joint venture worth ₹100 crore with indigenous defence technology company Rayonix Tech to manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles in India, reported MoneyControl. The collaboration is designed to strengthen India’s defence ecosystem by meeting the rising demand for advanced drone technologies.





The venture will be developed in partnership with Israel-based Xtend, a company recognised for its expertise in AI-powered robotics, UAVs, and software systems. By bringing Xtend into the fold, the joint venture aims to integrate globally battle-proven platforms into India’s defence manufacturing landscape.





Joseph Sudheer Thumma, Global CEO and Managing Director of Magellanic Cloud, described the initiative as a defining moment in the company’s mission to revolutionise the defence ecosystem. He emphasised that the partnership is not simply about delivering drones, but about creating a sophisticated digital nervous system for modern warfare.





This collaboration underscores the growing importance of indigenous production combined with international expertise, positioning India to enhance its surveillance and combat capabilities through advanced unmanned systems.





MoneyControl







