



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently concluded a pivotal visit to the Pentagon, marking another significant step in the strengthening of India-US defence relations.





His official trip to the United States took place from April 20 to 23, and the engagements at the Pentagon on April 23 were described as a major boost to military ties between the two nations.





During the visit, General Dwivedi met with Daniel P Driscoll, United States Secretary of the Army, and General Christopher LaNeve, Acting Chief of Staff of the US Army. These discussions centred on expanding bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military-to-military engagement, and exploring new avenues for collaboration in training, capability development, and joint operations.





Both sides placed strong emphasis on interoperability and jointness as essential elements in addressing emerging security challenges.





The Army Chief also held interactions with Elbridge Colby, Under Secretary of Defence for Policy, and General Steven S Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau. These meetings added a broader strategic dimension to the visit, covering defence policy coordination, institutional linkages, and identifying future areas of cooperation.





Officials noted that the Pentagon engagements reflected the growing importance both nations attach to their defence partnership amid a dynamic global security environment. The exchanges were seen as crucial in building mutual trust and highlighting convergence on key strategic priorities.





The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both India and the United States to regional stability, enhanced capability development, and deeper military cooperation. It underscored the trajectory of defence relations between the two countries, which continue to expand across multiple domains in response to evolving global challenges.





PTI







