



The Indian Army is preparing to host military delegations from eleven friendly nations for the inaugural edition of the multilateral exercise ‘Pragati’ at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.





This marks a significant step in India’s efforts to strengthen defence cooperation and build deeper military-to-military ties across the region. The exercise is designed to enhance interoperability and foster mutual trust among participating forces, reflecting a shared commitment to collective security and regional stability.





According to the Indian Army, the initiative underscores the importance of collaboration among regional militaries. ‘Pragati’ – an acronym for Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region – symbolises cooperative growth and collective security.





The Additional Directorate General of Public Information highlighted in a post on X that the exercise demonstrates the value of joint efforts in addressing common challenges and advancing stability in the wider region.





In parallel with this development, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi visited his alma mater, Sainik School Rewa, on Tuesday. His return to the institution was marked by pride and nostalgia, as he revisited the school that played a formative role in shaping his military career.





During the visit, General Dwivedi laid a wreath at the school memorial and reviewed a Guard of Honour presented by the cadets, reflecting the traditions of discipline and respect upheld by the institution.





He also interacted with students and faculty, commending their dedication to maintaining the school’s legacy of excellence. Addressing the cadets, General Dwivedi urged them to lead with integrity, serve with dedication, and remain steadfast in their commitment to the nation.





His words reinforced the enduring role of Sainik Schools in nurturing future leaders of the armed forces and highlighted the institution’s contribution to building character and discipline among young aspirants.





The dual developments – the launch of Exercise Pragati and General Dwivedi’s visit to Sainik School Rewa – illustrate the Indian Army’s focus on both international cooperation and domestic leadership development.





Together, they reflect a vision of strengthening external partnerships while continuing to invest in the institutions that shape the nation’s future military leaders.





Agencies







