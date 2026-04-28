



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan met Armenia’s Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, in New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss avenues for joint ventures in military hardware development.





The Armenian General was formally received with a ceremonial Guard of Honour, underscoring the significance of the engagement.





The Headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff confirmed the meeting and highlighted the ceremonial welcome accorded to the visiting officer.





The discussions marked another step forward in the steady advancement of India-Armenia defence relations. Both sides explored opportunities for joint ventures in military equipment, reaffirming their commitment to building a robust, future-oriented, and mutually beneficial strategic partnership.





This dialogue builds on earlier exchanges, including General Chauhan’s four-day visit to Armenia in February, where he met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to discuss emerging opportunities for collaboration and ways to strengthen strategic cooperation.





During that February visit, the Indian delegation also engaged with Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Robert Abisoghomonyan, exchanging perspectives on the regional security environment and bilateral issues.





In addition, General Chauhan held extensive discussions with Defence Minister Suren Papikyan, focusing on bolstering defence ties across a range of security domains relevant to both nations.





These talks reflected a shared interest in expanding cooperation across multiple areas of defence and security.





General Chauhan also addressed faculty and students at Armenia’s National Defence Research University, where he spoke on the evolving global security environment, structural transformation, and the emergence of technology as a key determinant of power.





He emphasised the changing nature of warfare, noting that technology is fundamentally altering the character of conflict as the world moves towards multi-domain operations.





His lecture covered the nuances of modern warfare domains, specifically cyber, electronic warfare, space, and cognitive, highlighting the revolution in military affairs and the transformation of conflict in the contemporary era.





This latest meeting in New Delhi builds on the momentum of earlier engagements and reflects the growing strategic convergence between India and Armenia.





The focus on joint ventures in military hardware signals a practical step towards deeper collaboration, with both nations seeking to leverage technological innovation and shared strategic interests to strengthen their defence partnership.





ANI







