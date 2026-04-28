



Bangalore-based SSS Defence is preparing to unveil its latest innovation, the T-12 Semi-Auto Shotgun chambered in 12 Gauge.





This new firearm is designed with a range capability exceeding 80 metres, positioning it as a formidable addition to the company’s growing portfolio of indigenous small arms.





The introduction of the T-12 reflects SSS Defence’s continued commitment to strengthening India’s domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem.





The T-12 Semi-Auto Shotgun is engineered to deliver both reliability and precision. Its semi-automatic mechanism ensures rapid follow-up shots, making it suitable for a variety of operational roles.





The 12 Gauge calibre provides significant stopping power, while the extended effective range of more than 80 metres enhances its tactical versatility. This combination of features underscores the weapon’s potential utility in both military and law enforcement applications.





SSS Defence has steadily built a reputation for developing advanced small arms tailored to Indian requirements. The unveiling of the T-12 is expected to further consolidate its standing as a key private-sector player in the defence industry.





By focusing on indigenous design and production, the company contributes to reducing reliance on imports and aligns with the broader national objective of self-reliance in defence technology.





The forthcoming launch of the T-12 Semi-Auto Shotgun highlights the momentum within India’s defence innovation landscape. It demonstrates how private enterprises are increasingly stepping forward to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet operational demands while supporting strategic goals.





The weapon’s introduction will likely attract attention from both domestic and international stakeholders interested in India’s evolving defence capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







