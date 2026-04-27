



India has handed over two Personal Watercrafts (PWCs) along with safety gear to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard in a ceremony held at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Mirissa.





The handover was conducted by the Defence Advisor of the High Commission of India in Colombo, who presented the equipment to the Director of Operations of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard.





This initiative is aimed at enhancing the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s capability in near-shore Search and Rescue (SAR) operations, strengthening its ability to respond swiftly to maritime emergencies.





The High Commission of India in Colombo highlighted the assistance in a social media post, underlining India’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s maritime safety and humanitarian preparedness.





The provision of PWCs and safety gear reflects India’s broader commitment to regional cooperation and capacity-building in maritime security.





As part of its ongoing humanitarian outreach, India also presented two BHISM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) cubes to the Sri Lankan authorities on 24 April under the ‘Aarogya Maitri’ initiative.





These state-of-the-art portable medical units are designed to handle up to 200 emergency cases. They are equipped with essential medicines and surgical tools to enable rapid response and basic medical procedures during crises, thereby strengthening Sri Lanka’s emergency healthcare infrastructure.





Further reinforcing maritime security cooperation, the Indian Navy will hand over 50,000 rounds of 9 mm ammunition to the Sri Lankan Navy. This transfer underscores the deepening defence partnership between the two nations, combining humanitarian assistance with operational support to bolster Sri Lanka’s maritime readiness.





India’s actions demonstrate a dual approach of humanitarian outreach and strategic defence cooperation, reinforcing shared commitments to safety, stability, and collective growth in the Indian Ocean Region.





Agencies







