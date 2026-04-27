



India’s human spaceflight program under Gaganyaan is moving steadily towards its first crewed mission, with astronaut Air Commodore Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair confirming that the timeline points to 2026–202, reported India Today.





Speaking at the 4th Indian Defspace Symposium 2026 in Delhi, the decorated Kirti Chakra awardee explained that unmanned missions are expected later this year, serving as crucial precursors to the eventual launch of Indian astronauts into orbit.





These preparatory flights will validate systems and procedures before human spaceflight is attempted.





The Gaganyaan mission is designed to carry three Indian astronauts into Earth orbit and return them safely. Nair emphasised that the program will involve multiple iterations, with each mission building upon the lessons of the previous one.





This iterative approach is intended to refine technologies and operational practices, ensuring safety and reliability before crewed missions commence. Among the challenges highlighted was the threat posed by space debris, which consists of defunct satellites and fragments of rockets travelling at high velocities around Earth.





Such debris poses a collision risk to spacecraft, and astronaut training has incorporated manoeuvres specifically aimed at avoiding these hazards.





A key feature of the program is its reliance on indigenous technology. Nair stressed that the systems being developed for Gaganyaan are built within India, rather than imported, to ensure that astronauts are fully equipped with homegrown solutions.





This reflects a broader national ambition to achieve technological self-reliance in space exploration. The staged development of the program underscores the importance of building capabilities step by step, with each mission laying the groundwork for the next.





The significance of Gaganyaan extends beyond the immediate mission. Once successful, India will become only the fourth nation to independently send humans into orbit, joining Russia, the United States, and China. This milestone will mark a major leap in India’s space journey, positioning it among the select group of countries with advanced human spaceflight capabilities.





Nair also addressed the role of Indian start-ups in supporting the mission. He urged them to expand their focus beyond rockets and satellites, and to invest in human-centric space products.





These include essential items such as space suits, space toilets, and innovations in space psychology, which studies the mental and emotional challenges of isolation and confinement during spaceflight. He argued that such products are as vital to mission success as the rockets themselves, since they directly affect astronaut wellbeing and performance.





By combining indigenous technology, rigorous training, and a call for broader industry participation, the Gaganyaan program is being positioned as a comprehensive national effort.





The emphasis on iterative development, safety against space debris, and human-centric innovations reflects the complexity of preparing for human spaceflight. With unmanned missions scheduled to precede the crewed launch, India is laying the foundation for a historic achievement in 2026–2027.





India Today







