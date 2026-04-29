



The port of Alexandroupoli has emerged as a focal point in negotiations between Greece and India, with reports indicating that the Greek government is in talks with an Indian company over its acquisition, reported Greek City Times.





This development, if realised, would reshape not only Greece’s infrastructure landscape but also the wider strategic map of the region.





The existence of such negotiations was first revealed by Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias at the Delphi Economic Forum, with Crisis Monitor sources confirming that Alexandroupoli is the port in question.





Far from being a mere commercial facility, Alexandroupoli has in recent years been transformed into a critical hub for transporting military equipment, energy cargo, and goods destined for the Balkans, Eastern Europe, and the Black Sea.





Its importance has grown significantly since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, as it became central to alternative transport routes, efforts to ease congestion in critical corridors, and strategies to mitigate the food crisis. The port’s strategic role has thus expanded well beyond Greece’s borders.





It is notable that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had previously blocked the sale of Alexandroupoli, cancelling the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund process.





At the time, the government justified the move on geopolitical grounds, judging the port too critical to be handed over to investment schemes without a comprehensive strategic assessment. The current negotiations with an Indian company therefore mark a shift in approach, placing the matter in a different context.





India’s involvement is particularly significant. As a rising power and a key competitor to China in Asia, India’s potential acquisition of Alexandroupoli would tie the port into broader strategic frameworks such as the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC). This would elevate Alexandroupoli’s role from a national asset to a transcontinental link, embedding it within a network of trade and energy flows stretching across regions.





The development must also be seen within the wider puzzle of Greek ports. Piraeus is controlled by the Chinese company COSCO, Thessaloniki is linked to Russian-Greek billionaire Ivan Savvidis, and the United States has expressed interest in establishing a role in Elefsina.





Should Alexandroupoli fall under Indian investment, nearly all of Greece’s major hub ports would be under strong foreign influence, underscoring the extent of external involvement in the country’s maritime infrastructure.





Alexandroupoli has thus become a valuable piece on the grand chessboard of geopolitics. Every move concerning the port in northeast Greece must be assessed not only in terms of economic benefit but also with regard to national security, alliances, and strategic autonomy.





The negotiations with India highlight the port’s evolving role as a linchpin in both regional and global dynamics.





Greek City Times







