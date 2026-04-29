



ROSATOM has delivered a RusBeam 2800 industrial 3D printer to India, marking a significant step in the country’s drive to localise advanced manufacturing under the “Make in India” initiative.





The machine, valued at approximately ₹20 crore, is designed to produce complex, high-precision components for the space and defence sectors using electron beam technology. Its arrival underscores the growing collaboration between Indian entities and ROSATOM in the field of additive manufacturing.





The RusBeam 2800 is equipped to process titanium and stainless steel wires, enabling a range of tasks including printing, welding, and forging. This versatility makes it particularly suited for the production of rocket and satellite components, where precision and reliability are paramount.





By integrating such advanced equipment, India gains the ability to accelerate prototyping and production cycles, reducing timelines from months to mere days. This capability represents a substantial upgrade to the nation’s manufacturing infrastructure, enhancing both efficiency and strategic autonomy.





The delivery forms part of a broader, multi-billion rouble framework agreement between Indian organisations and ROSATOM, covering additive manufacturing technologies and materials.





This partnership reflects a long-term commitment to strengthening India’s industrial base with cutting-edge solutions. The RusBeam 2800 is not only a technological asset but also a symbol of international collaboration aimed at bolstering India’s self-reliance in critical sectors.





Strategically, the machine’s deployment is expected to transform India’s approach to space and defence manufacturing.





By drastically shortening production cycles and enabling the creation of complex geometries with high precision, the technology positions India to meet the demands of ambitious space missions and advanced defence projects.





The ability to weld and forge alongside additive manufacturing further broadens its utility, ensuring that India can produce components that meet stringent operational requirements.





This development highlights the importance of adopting advanced manufacturing technologies to support national objectives.





The RusBeam 2800’s integration into India’s industrial ecosystem is a clear indication of the country’s intent to reduce dependency on imports and establish itself as a hub for high-tech production. It represents a decisive step towards achieving technological sovereignty in sectors critical to national security and scientific progress.





Agencies







