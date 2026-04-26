



Kazatomprom shareholders have overwhelmingly approved a landmark uranium supply contract with the Government of India, with 92.9% voting in favour. The deal is valued at more than US$4 billion, a figure that represents over half of the company’s total book value.





This underscores the scale and strategic importance of the agreement, which is set to become one of the most significant partnerships in the nuclear fuel sector.





The contract is designed to provide a long-term, high-volume supply of uranium to India, supporting its rapidly expanding nuclear energy programme.





For India, the deal strengthens its energy security and ensures a stable supply of nuclear fuel as it seeks to meet rising electricity demand while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. For Kazatomprom, the agreement secures a major customer and highlights its role as a leading global supplier of uranium.





The approval rate of 92.9% reflects strong shareholder confidence in the deal, which is expected to deliver sustained revenue and reinforce the company’s long-term growth trajectory. The sheer scale of the contract, valued at more than US$4 billion, makes it a cornerstone of Kazatomprom’s future operations and a defining moment in its international partnerships.





This agreement also signals a deepening of strategic ties between Kazakhstan and India, with nuclear energy cooperation forming a critical pillar of their bilateral relationship. It positions Kazatomprom as a key partner in India’s energy transition, while simultaneously enhancing Kazakhstan’s standing in the global nuclear fuel market.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







