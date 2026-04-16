



In a detailed inter-ministerial briefing held in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs outlined India’s recent diplomatic initiatives designed to safeguard economic interests and maritime security.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent conversation with US President Donald Trump, describing it as a cornerstone of India’s current strategic efforts.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation and ensuring stability across critical global sea routes, particularly the Strait of Hormuz, to maintain safe maritime trade and energy flows.





Jaiswal confirmed that India is actively engaged in discussions with several nations to secure the safe return of its remaining ships currently positioned near the strategic corridor. He stressed that ensuring the safety of Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz remains a priority for the government.





Parallel to these efforts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been conducting a series of high-level diplomatic exchanges. In his conversation with the Israeli Foreign Minister, the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in West Asia, regional security concerns, and the importance of maintaining humanitarian access and stability.





Jaishankar also held talks with the Australian Foreign Minister, where both sides reviewed the progress of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Their discussions focused on expanding cooperation in trade, defence coordination, critical minerals, and maritime security. They also addressed the need to strengthen supply chain resilience in the face of global uncertainties.





India’s participation in the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) meeting, convened by Japan, further highlighted its commitment to clean energy transitions. Member countries discussed enhancing cooperation on green energy pathways and building diversified, resilient supply chains. India reiterated its dedication to working with like-minded partners to ensure secure, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth frameworks across the region.





On the subject of global oil markets, Jaiswal was clear about India’s priorities. He explained that India continues to purchase oil from diversified sources, guided by the energy security needs of its 1.4 billion citizens, the prevailing international market conditions, and the broader global situation.





This pragmatic approach extends to the Gulf, where India maintains high-level coordination with energy leaders in the UAE and Qatar to ensure stable hydrocarbon supplies.





The briefing also touched upon India’s expanding diplomatic footprint in Latin America. Sources indicated growing engagement with Brazil, particularly in trade diversification and technology cooperation. This reflects India’s increasingly “multi-aligned” foreign policy, which seeks to balance regional security concerns with the energy demands of its rapidly growing economy.





By positioning itself as a stabilising force in global diplomacy, India continues to reinforce its role as a key stakeholder in maintaining open sea lanes, resilient supply chains, and sustainable energy frameworks amid global turmoil.





ANI







