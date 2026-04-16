



Iran and Pakistan are set to engage in detailed discussions in Tehran on Thursday, according to reports from the Tasnim news agency. The talks come at a time when messages between Iran and the United States have been exchanged since Sunday, highlighting ongoing diplomatic activity in the region.





The discussions between Tehran and Islamabad are expected to focus on these communications, with Pakistan playing a role in relaying or addressing the messages sent by Washington to Iran. This development underscores the complex dynamics in West Asia, where regional powers and external actors continue to interact amid heightened tensions.





The timing of the meeting is significant, as it follows several days of exchanges between Iran and the US, suggesting that diplomatic channels remain active despite broader geopolitical strains. Pakistan’s involvement points to its position as a neighbour and influential player in regional affairs, potentially acting as a conduit or mediator in sensitive dialogues.





The outcome of the Tehran meeting could provide further clarity on the nature of the US messages and Iran’s response, while also shaping the trajectory of relations among the three countries. The situation remains fluid, with Thursday’s discussions likely to be closely watched by observers across the region and beyond.





Agencies







