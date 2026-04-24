



US Pacific Air Forces Commander General Kevin B Schneider paid an official visit to India, meeting Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh as the two nations continue to strengthen their defence partnership.





During his visit, General Schneider laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour, and held discussions with senior Indian Air Force leadership. The Indian Air Force highlighted these engagements in a statement, underscoring the importance of the visit.





This visit followed Air Chief Marshal Singh’s recent trip to the United States, where he was hosted by US Air Force Chief of Staff General Ken Wilsbach at the Pentagon on 10 April. Singh received a full honours arrival at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and held office calls with Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink and General Wilsbach.





These meetings emphasised the priority Washington places on its defence partnership with New Delhi, describing it as central to maintaining a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





General Wilsbach praised India’s leadership and active participation in multilateral exercises with like-minded partners, stressing that expanding such cooperation is vital for enhancing regional deterrence.





He also welcomed India’s procurement of MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft, assuring that the US Air Force is committed to ensuring the Indian Armed Forces can seamlessly integrate and operate the platform once delivered.





Wilsbach further underscored America’s readiness to support Indian Air Force modernisation efforts, noting the mutual benefits of pursuing these goals through defence industrial collaborati





As part of his US visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh undertook a familiarisation flight in a Boeing F-15EX Eagle II fighter aircraft at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. Flying alongside US Air Force Major Matthew Benson of the 85th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Singh gained first hand experience of one of the most advanced fighter platforms in the American inventory.





The sortie provided him with a close look at a system that plays a crucial role in maintaining air superiority and supporting operations across the Indo-Pacific.





These reciprocal visits by senior air force leaders highlight the growing depth of India–US defence ties, reflecting shared strategic priorities and a commitment to closer cooperation in technology, training, and operational domains.





ANI







