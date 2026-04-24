



Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, speaking at the Hudson Institute’s The New India Conference, underscored the strength and breadth of the India–US partnership.





He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump share a strong relationship, marked by deep respect and even friendship, which translates into wide-ranging cooperation across multiple domains.





Kwatra highlighted the government-to-government connection as a central pillar of ties, noting that this personal rapport between the two leaders has reinforced collaboration in areas such as defence, trade, and technology.





He recalled plurilateral initiatives like the QUAD and the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), while also pointing to the India–US 10-year defence framework signed last year as a milestone in strategic cooperation.





Trade was described as one of the strongest segments of the partnership. Kwatra stated that bilateral capital flows currently stand at about $200 billion annually, with the ambitious target of “Mission 500” aiming to raise this figure to $500 billion by the end of the decade.





He stressed that this economic engagement is underpinned by shared objectives and policy frameworks announced during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the White House in February last year.





The Ambassador also drew attention to collaboration in nuclear technology, critical minerals, and artificial intelligence. He explained that critical minerals represent a strategic area of partnership, with the objective of building resilience in supply chains to ensure that neither country is held hostage by external constraints that could hinder economic growth.





Kwatra described people-to-people exchanges as the “bedrock” of ties, noting that the relationship is rooted not only in the two societies but also in institutions across both nations. He cited bipartisan congressional support and the active role of think tanks as examples of this deep institutional connectivity.





Turning to India’s domestic transformation, Kwatra spoke about the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He emphasised that this is not merely aspirational but an empirical objective, backed by measurable metrics and policy choices that are being implemented year after year. He described the New India narrative as one of excitement and opportunity, driven by reforms and international partnerships.





He concluded with confidence that India’s focus on transformation, combined with strong partnerships—particularly with the United States—would enable the country to advance economic growth, prosperity, and technological progress. This, he said, would help India achieve its goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, ensuring political, economic, and technological advancement in the decades ahead.





ANI







