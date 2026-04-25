



The United States Central Command has confirmed that the guided‑missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) intercepted an Iranian‑flagged ship on 24 April. Naval authorities reported that the vessel was attempting to sail to a port in Iran when the destroyer moved to halt its progress.





The boarding and subsequent investigation were carried out by the crew as part of ongoing enforcement measures.





This interception forms part of a wider maritime blockade strategy announced by Washington. During a press briefing at the Department of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine emphasised that the United States will continue to enforce a firm blockade against Iran.





He stated that the military remains prepared to resume major combat operations if ordered by the President, recalling that the blockade applies to all commercial vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports.





General Caine explained that the US military has been directed to conduct global interdiction operations against sanctioned and “dark fleet” vessels since 8 April. He revealed that, as of Friday morning, 34 ships had encountered the blockade and chosen to turn back rather than risk seizure.





He cited the interdiction of the motor vessel Touska, which was ultimately seized by US Marines after repeated warnings. Marines boarded the disabled ship using helicopter infiltration methods and took custody of both vessel and crew, who remain safe in US hands.





The scope of these operations extends beyond the Gulf into the Indo‑Pacific. On 20 April, US forces intercepted the motor tanker Tiffany, a very large crude carrier transporting around 2 million barrels of sanctioned Iranian oil.





Two days later, on 22 April, the stateless tanker Majestic X, also known as Ponix, was seized in the Indian Ocean under similar circumstances. Both ships and their crews remain in US custody, with General Caine confirming that further interdictions will continue in the Pacific and Indian Oceans against Iranian vessels and those linked to the “dark fleet”.





General Caine stressed that the blockade is being enforced comprehensively against any ship of any nationality transiting to or from Iranian ports.





He noted that US forces are closely tracking vessels of interest headed towards Iran or departing Iranian territory, even if they were outside the blockade area when the order was issued. He underlined that the military is prepared and postured to intercept them.





In his remarks, General Caine also reflected on the historical backdrop of regional tensions. He paid tribute to the victims of the 18 April 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut, describing it as a pivotal moment in attacks against American personnel.





He named four US service members among those killed and expressed gratitude for their sacrifice, noting that current military leadership remains humbled by the spirit and commitment of personnel engaged in today’s operations.





ANI







