



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has firmly rejected direct negotiations with the United States, declaring that Tehran will not enter talks under the shadow of pressure, threats, or blockades.





In a significant telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pezeshkian stressed that the naval blockade and hostile American actions remain the primary obstacles to peace.





He urged Washington to demonstrate seriousness by removing military and economic barriers before dialogue could resume.





Press TV reported that Pezeshkian emphasised Iran’s refusal to be coerced into a deal, noting that rebuilding trust and progress in diplomacy would remain difficult as long as hostile actions continued.





He advised the United States to first lift the blockade in order to create a platform for resolving issues. His remarks come at a critical juncture in the eight‑week conflict, following the collapse of high‑level peace talks in Islamabad and the imposition of a U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports since 13 April.





The President’s comments followed a weekend of diplomatic friction, with Pakistan’s mediation efforts breaking down. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump defended his decision to cancel a planned trip by envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff to Pakistan, dismissing it as too costly and too long for meetings with what he described as “unrecognised officials.”





Speaking at Palm Beach International Airport, Trump said Tehran’s proposal “offered a lot but not enough,” particularly in response to Washington’s demand for a 20‑year suspension of enriched uranium.





Trump explained that he would not authorise a 15‑16 hour journey to meet people “nobody ever heard of before,” describing himself as a “cost‑conscious person.” Despite cancelling the visit, he claimed Iran quickly submitted a revised and “much better” proposal, though he reiterated that America’s core demand remained unchanged: Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. He also downplayed concerns about the ceasefire, saying he “hasn’t even thought about it.”





Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had shared a “workable framework” with Pakistani leadership to permanently end the conflict, while questioning Washington’s commitment to diplomacy.





The Iranian delegation later departed Islamabad after submitting an official list of demands, leaving Pakistan’s mediation efforts uncertain. Araghchi is expected to return to Pakistan on Sunday after concluding his trip to Oman, underscoring the fluidity of the situation as tensions persist.





ANI







