



Cole Tomas Allen, aged thirty-one and hailing from Torrance, California, has been identified by law enforcement as the armed man subdued near the White House press dinner attended by President Trump and senior officials.





According to sources, Allen was apprehended after triggering chaos at the high-profile event, where swift intervention by security forces prevented further harm.





Public records and online profiles suggest that Allen had worked as a part-time teacher at C2 Education, a test preparation and tutoring company. Company social media posts reveal that he was named “Teacher of the Month” in December 2024, highlighting his professional recognition within the organisation.



His academic background is notable, having graduated from the California Institute of Technology in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, followed by a master’s degree in computer science at California State University-Dominguez Hills in 2018.





Federal Election Commission filings indicate that Allen made a modest political donation of $25 to Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in October 2024. This detail has been cited in reports as part of his public record, though no broader political affiliations have yet been established. His professional and academic achievements stand in stark contrast to the violent incident that has now placed him under intense scrutiny.





The identification of Allen as the suspect has raised questions about his motivations and background, with investigations continuing to determine how he came to be involved in such a serious breach of security. Authorities are expected to probe both his personal history and potential connections as they seek to establish a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding the attack.





Agencies







