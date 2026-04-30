



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday evening. The two leaders held a detailed discussion on the present situation and agreed to remain in close contact.





The Embassy of Iran in India confirmed that the conversation covered the latest developments related to the ceasefire, bilateral relations, and wider regional and international issues. Jaishankar later posted on X that he had a comprehensive exchange with Araghchi and emphasised the decision to maintain close communication.





As tensions continue to evolve in West Asia and the Gulf region, Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, Deputy Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, remarked that every country has the capacity to play a role in ending hostilities.





In an interview with ANI, he described the crisis as a struggle between oppression and self-defence, raising questions about the global community’s priorities given the mounting human costs. He added that all nations could contribute positively or negatively to the conflict’s trajectory.





Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy issued a stern warning to Washington. Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy for political affairs of the IRGC Navy, told Iranian media outlet Press TV that the force is prepared to employ unconventional methods if tensions escalate further.





He revealed that the IRGC Navy has “surprise tactics” ready should the United States make any miscalculation. Akbarzadeh stressed that in the event of fresh US military action against Iran, the IRGC Navy would deploy newly developed capabilities, signalling heightened military rhetoric and readiness to respond to perceived aggression.





The ongoing conflict in West Asia was triggered by US-Israeli joint military strikes on Iran on 28 February, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the age of 86. Tehran retaliated by targeting Israel and US assets across several Gulf countries, disrupting key waterways and destabilising international energy markets, with significant repercussions for global economic stability.





ANI







