



India is preparing to expand its aviation landscape from land to water with the introduction of its first commercial seaplane services, reported NDTV.





SkyHop Aviation has become the country’s first seaplane operator after receiving its Air Operator Certificate from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.





This regulatory clearance marks a significant milestone, legally enabling the company to commence commercial flights. Earlier this month, SkyHop successfully demonstrated water take-offs and landings in Rishikesh, showcasing the viability of its operations.





With the DGCA’s approval, SkyHop is set to begin its inaugural phase of operations in Lakshadweep. The service will connect five islands internally and also establish links with the Indian mainland.





Operations will start with a 19-seater aircraft, a crucial development for Lakshadweep where airport infrastructure is limited and inter-island travel is often slow and cumbersome. Seaplanes are expected to cut travel time dramatically, making island-hopping far more efficient and accessible.





The new airline aims to connect remote islands, hill regions, and waterfront destinations where airport construction is impractical. Journeys that previously took hours or even days by boat or road could now be completed in a fraction of the time.





This transformation is anticipated to give a strong boost to tourism in regions such as Lakshadweep, which are rich in lakes, beaches, and riversides but have struggled with connectivity.





A seaplane is designed to take off and land on water using floating pontoons or a boat-like hull. It requires only a suitable stretch of water, making it ideal for India with its extensive coastline, numerous rivers, and island territories. The introduction of such services could prove to be a game-changer for regional connectivity and tourism.





SkyHop’s founder, Avani Singh, noted that securing the AOC was the result of consistent effort over the past year and provides the company with the confidence to move forward.





In a social media post, the airline emphasised that this step will enhance regional access, reduce travel time, and open up routes where airports are not feasible.





With the regulatory green light now in place, commercial operations are expected to begin soon, with Lakshadweep routes being rolled out first.





NDTV







