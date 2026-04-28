







The Indian Space Research Organisation has taken another step forward in its collaboration with Japan by sending a team to the Tanegashima Space Centre, reported India Today.





The visit was aimed at assessing launch site preparations for the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission, known in India as Chandrayaan-5.





This joint endeavour will see India provide the lander while Japan contributes a rover, with the mission targeting the Moon’s South Pole to investigate the presence of water ice.





During the visit, ISRO officials inspected launch facilities and checked equipment and systems that will be used to load the spacecraft onto Japan’s H3 rocket. These pre-launch checks are vital to ensure smooth operations when the mission eventually lifts off.





The inspection also highlighted the growing cooperation between ISRO and JAXA, with both teams posing together under the flags of their nations and sharing images of their meetings on social media.





This was not the first interaction between the two agencies. Over the past year, ISRO and JAXA have held multiple technical meetings to refine designs and mission plans. India has already advanced its lander development with new engine tests, while Japan continues to work on its 350 kg rover.





The rover will be capable of drilling nearly five feet into the lunar soil to collect samples, which will be analysed for water ice and other materials. Instruments from NASA and the European Space Agency will also be part of the payload, adding international depth to the mission.





The scientific focus is on the Moon’s South Pole, where permanently shadowed regions are believed to contain significant amounts of ice. Understanding its quantity, form, and usability could transform future lunar missions.





If astronauts can convert lunar ice into drinking water, oxygen, or even rocket fuel, long-term stays on the Moon would become more feasible and cost-effective. The mission is expected to last at least three-and-a-half months, with the possibility of extending to a year, building on India’s success with Chandrayaan-3’s soft landing in 2023.





For Japan, the mission continues its work on precision landing technology, while for India it represents another milestone in its expanding space programme.





Chandrayaan-5 is scheduled to launch no earlier than 2028 from Tanegashima, and the recent visit underscores the commitment of both nations to advancing space exploration together.





The collaboration is not only about technology but also about strengthening strategic ties through shared scientific goals.





Agencies







