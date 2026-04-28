



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Monday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting.





His arrival was marked by a traditional welcome ceremony, where he was offered Borsok, a popular Kyrgyz delicacy, as part of the reception. This visit represents a significant multilateral engagement centred on regional security and defence cooperation.





Singh is scheduled to participate in discussions with defence counterparts from SCO member states on Tuesday. The agenda will focus on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing regional stability, and addressing shared security challenges.





Before departing for Kyrgyzstan, he stated in a post on X that he was looking forward to attending the meeting and underlined India’s commitment to global peace at a time of multiple security challenges.





He emphasised that India would strongly convey its consistent policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and extremism during the talks. Singh noted that he would highlight India’s stance on global peace and reiterate its firm position against terrorism and extremism. Alongside the multilateral discussions, he is expected to restate India’s key security priorities on the global stage.





The visit also provides an opportunity for direct diplomatic engagement with other member nations to strengthen security ties. Singh confirmed that he would interact bilaterally with counterparts from other SCO member states and also meet with the Indian community in Bishkek.





The SCO, established in 2001 by China, Russia, and several Central Asian nations, has grown into a major regional bloc over the past two decades. Its influence was further enhanced in 2023 with the inclusion of Iran as a full member during the Indian presidency, consolidating its role as a primary platform for security and economic cooperation across Eurasia.





The upcoming meeting is expected to serve as a critical forum for discussing the enhancement of military-to-military ties. Deliberations will likely cover comprehensive counter-terrorism strategies, the organisation of joint military exercises, and the deepening of intelligence-sharing mechanisms among member states.





On the bilateral front, India and Kyrgyzstan continue to maintain robust defence relations, supported by regular joint training programmes and officer exchanges.





Recent diplomatic efforts have further reinforced this partnership. Earlier this month, the fourth meeting of the India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Working Group on defence cooperation was held in New Delhi. These discussions focused on expanding technical exchanges and building new industrial partnerships for the 2026–2027 fiscal year, underscoring the depth of collaboration between the two nations.





ANI







