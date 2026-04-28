



The Indian Space Research Organisation has taken another decisive step in its reusable rocket program by issuing a tender for the fabrication of landing leg hardware.





This initiative is part of India’s broader push to make space access more cost-effective and sustainable.





The tender, formally titled “Fabrication of Landing Leg Hardware with materials for Advanced Development Module for In-situ Reusable Technologies (Admire) VTVL (10 units)”, seeks industry participation in producing critical components for a vertical take-off, vertical landing test vehicle under the ADMIRE program.





Vertical Take-Off, Vertical Landing, or VTVL, is a rocket technology where a vehicle launches vertically and returns to land upright using controlled engine thrust.





Unlike traditional Indian rockets that either fall back into the ocean or burn up in the atmosphere, VTVL systems are designed for reusability, thereby reducing mission costs. During descent, onboard systems slow the rocket and guide it to a precise landing using deployable legs.





SpaceX has already demonstrated mastery of this technology with its Falcon-9 rocket, while Blue Origin has also showcased successful landings, proving the viability of sustainable, cost-effective missions with frequent launches.





According to the tender documents, the selected vendor will be responsible for end-to-end development. This includes procurement of raw materials, manufacturing, quality control planning, and final delivery of the landing leg hardware. The project has been structured into three phases spanning approximately twelve months.





Phase-0, the development phase, is scheduled for completion within the first four months. It involves material procurement, preparation and approval of manufacturing and quality control plans, and development of necessary tooling, fixtures, and processes.





Establishing welding procedures, particularly for TIG welding, through capability demonstrations is also part of this stage. The phase will culminate in the fabrication of the first hardware unit and validation of the manufacturing process.





Phase-1, the qualification phase, will take place over the next four months. During this stage, ISRO will assess and qualify manufacturing processes, tooling, and any subcontractors involved.





A trial batch of two landing leg units will be produced and supplied for evaluation. Phase-2, the final production phase, will also span four months.





Based on the purchase order, vendors will deliver a second batch of two to four units, completing the total requirement of ten landing leg assemblies.





Landing legs are a crucial component for reusable rockets, enabling controlled descent and safe landing after launch.





With this tender, ISRO is not only advancing its reusable launch ambitions but also deepening collaboration with the Indian industry in high-precision aerospace manufacturing.





The move signals steady progress in India’s reusable rocket roadmap, aligning with global efforts to make spaceflight more sustainable and economical.





Agencies











