



India’s top military leadership is set to convene in Jaipur on 7–8 May for the Joint Commanders’ Conference, a gathering that will bring together senior commanders from the Army, Navy and Air Force.





The meeting will focus on integration, procurement priorities and operational challenges, reflecting the armed forces’ ongoing push to strengthen coordination across the three services. While such conferences have been held before, this year’s event carries added weight as it coincides with the final stages of approval for integrated theatre commands.





Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan recently confirmed at the Ran Samvad seminar in Bengaluru that the internal process for theatre commands is nearly complete. He stated that the proposal is ready to move to the Defence Minister and subsequently to the Cabinet Committee on Security.





According to him, consultations among the services have been conducted through a structured mechanism to resolve inter-service issues before the proposal advances further. He acknowledged that while there is broad agreement on the concept, differences remain over how the structure should be executed.





The proposal under consideration recommends appointing four-star theatre commanders, placing them on par with the service chiefs. Initially, three primary theatre commands are expected to be established. The western theatre command, focused on Pakistan, is likely to be led by an Air Force officer.





The northern theatre command, centred on China and the Line of Actual Control, is expected to be headed by an Army officer. The maritime theatre command, overseeing operations in the Indian Ocean Region, is likely to be commanded by a Navy officer. The plan also includes the creation of a Vice Chief of Defence Staff and deputy commanders for each theatre.





At present, India operates through 17 single-service commands—seven each under the Army and Air Force, and three under the Navy. The theatre command concept aims to replace this fragmented structure with integrated commands capable of fighting as a unified force.





The idea was first strongly advocated by India’s inaugural CDS, General Bipin Rawat, who described theatre commands as essential for future warfare.





Progress slowed due to inter-service concerns, particularly regarding air power and command authority, but under General Chauhan momentum has returned, with consensus-building efforts underway before final political approval.





Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff, recently noted that work on joint structures and theatre commands is “more than 90 percent complete.” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to examine the proposal and conduct further consultations before forwarding it to the Cabinet Committee on Security.





If approved, the reform would represent the most significant restructuring of India’s armed forces since Independence, with four-star theatre commanders functioning alongside the service chiefs under a more integrated command system.





Against this backdrop, the upcoming Joint Commanders’ Conference in Jaipur will be closely watched. It is expected to serve as a critical platform for the armed forces as they prepare for the next phase of military integration, marking a decisive step towards reshaping India’s defence architecture.





Agencies







