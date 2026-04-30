



Maulana Salman Azhar, a senior commander of the Pakistan‑backed terror outfit Jaish‑e‑Mohammad, has died under mysterious circumstances in Bahawalpur, Punjab province of Pakistan.





Reports indicate that he was struck by an unidentified vehicle in what appeared to be a hit‑and‑run incident.





The exact cause of death remains unclear, but the event has been described as a road accident involving an ‘unknown’ vehicle. Bahawalpur has long been associated with Jaish‑e‑Mohammad’s presence and operations, making the location of his death particularly significant.





Salman Azhar was deeply involved in the planning of several attacks along India’s borders. He was notorious for delivering venomous speeches against India in Pakistan’s Punjab province, which contributed to the group’s propaganda and recruitment efforts. His role extended beyond rhetoric, as he was considered a key operational figure within Jaish‑e‑Mohammad.





The group itself was founded by Masood Azhar and has been linked to some of the most devastating terror attacks in India.





These include the 2001 Parliament attack, which shook the nation’s political heart, and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel. Salman Azhar’s association with such an outfit underscores his importance within its hierarchy and the threat he posed to regional security.





Salman Azhar's death occurred just two days after the assassination of Sheikh Yusuf Afridi, a senior Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, by unidentified assailants on April 27. As LeT's branch head in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afridi was killed in a ruthless, professional hit, suffering multiple gunshot wounds and dying instantly at the scene.





His sudden and unexplained death adds to the growing list of mysterious incidents involving senior figures in Pakistan‑based terror organisations. While the circumstances suggest a road accident, the lack of clarity surrounding the event has raised questions about whether it was truly accidental or part of a broader pattern of targeted eliminations.





Agencies







