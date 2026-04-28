



Optimized Electrotech is entering a decisive new phase, expanding its focus from ground-based defence deployments into space-based surveillance and sensing. The company has secured a ₹35 crore funding round led by Exfinity Ventures, with participation from Blume Ventures, Mela Ventures, and Venture Catalysts Group Angel Fund.





This capital will accelerate its ambition to build a sovereign sensing stack for India, integrating land and space capabilities into a unified architecture.





The company has already established credibility with four patents in electro-optic systems and multiple wins under the iDEX framework.





Its technologies are deployed with the Indian Army and Navy, and across leading defence organisations such as Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bharat Electronics Limited, India Optel Limited, and L&T Defence. Engagements with ISRO further strengthen its position at the intersection of defence and space.





Building on its ADITI win, Optimized Electrotech has secured initial satellite platform orders, marking its formal entry into space-based sensing. The programme is designed for scale, with a clear pathway toward a constellation capable of delivering persistent, real-time imaging and surveillance.





Co-founder Sandeep Shah emphasised that ADITI provided strategic validation, while the new funding round provides the fuel to execute. He noted that India’s next leap in strategic capability will come from a unified sovereign sensing stack across land and space, with AI-native imaging technologies uniquely positioning the company to serve both defence and space domains.





The expansion into space builds directly on capabilities already tested in mission-critical defence environments, reflecting a long-term focus rather than a change in direction.





Investor confidence underscores the strategic relevance of this move. Exfinity Ventures described Optimized Electrotech as a new category of Indian dual-use defence-tech companies, combining engineering depth with strategic importance.





They highlighted the rising global uncertainty and India’s push for indigenous defence capabilities as drivers of long-term potential in platforms at the intersection of sensing, semiconductors, AI, and sovereign technologies.





Blume Ventures pointed to India’s defence indigenisation wave as a generational opportunity, praising Optimized Electrotech’s battle-tested electro-optic platforms and readiness to move into space-based imagery. Mela Ventures expressed pride in deepening its partnership as the company advances sensing and defence technologies, welcoming Exfinity Ventures into the fold.





Founded by Sandeep Shah and Dharin Shah, Optimized Electrotech is part of a small but emerging group of Indian companies building end-to-end sovereign capability.





The fresh capital will be deployed to accelerate satellite development, expand toward constellation-scale infrastructure, and deepen its presence across defence and homeland security applications.





As India intensifies its push for technological self-reliance, indigenous sensing and imaging systems across domains are becoming a defining capability.





The company’s journey from deployed defence systems to space-based intelligence infrastructure reflects a larger shift in India’s deep-tech landscape. From ground systems to orbit, Optimized Electrotech is building a unified sensing architecture designed for scale, resilience, and strategic independence. In the years ahead, nations will be defined not just by what they build, but by what they can see.





Agencies







