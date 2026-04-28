



DRDO chairman Samir Kamat has raised concerns over aggressive underbidding by industry players, stating that it has hampered the progress of key defence projects, reported The Week.





Speaking during the flagging-off ceremony of advanced armoured platforms, both wheeled and tracked, at the Vehicle Research and Development Establishment in Ahilyanagar, he explained that certain projects had been delayed because private companies, having won contracts with the lowest bids, were unable to execute the programmes effectively.





He refrained from naming specific projects but emphasised the need for genuine commitment from industry partners to ensure timely completion.





Kamat noted that DRDO has sought suggestions directly from industries and is engaged in discussions with various stakeholders to find solutions to this recurring issue.





He highlighted the Development-cum-Production Partner (DcPP) model as a framework designed to enhance private sector participation in complex defence projects. According to him, this model has already delivered results, with over thirty projects completed in the past couple of years.





He acknowledged, however, that while the model has accelerated indigenous defence development, certain structural issues remain and need to be addressed to make it more effective.





The DcPP model involves selecting industry partners early in the development cycle to ensure a smoother transition from design to production. Under this approach, DRDO works closely with industry partners on major systems, aiming to reduce dependence on foreign sources.





Kamat described the model as a work in progress, expressing confidence that it would evolve into a fair, transparent, and well-established mechanism enabling quicker development.





He cited the advanced armoured platform as a successful example of the model, noting that DRDO labs, in collaboration with partner labs and two industry partners, had moved from design to prototype rollout in just three years.





He stressed that DRDO’s role extends beyond system design to include subsystems and critical technologies, thereby limiting reliance on foreign suppliers. Kamat credited scientists such as Chandrika Kaushik, who heads the DcPP model, for playing a pivotal role in shaping the partner selection process.





He also praised the growing contributions of tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers, along with start-ups, whose innovations he said could provide the decisive edge in future conflicts. His remarks underscored both the achievements and the challenges of India’s drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Agencies







